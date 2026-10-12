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Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio expected to rise to 78.25% in 2030 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio expected to rise to 78.25% in 2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Germany’s Debt-to-GDP Projected to Rise to 78.25% by 2030, Stability Council Says

Germany’s Fiscal Outlook and Economic Recovery

Rising Debt Levels and Projections

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Germany's debt is expected to rise to reach 78.25% of gross domestic product in 2030, the country's stability council, which coordinates federal and state finances, said on Monday. 

Recent and Projected Debt Figures

• In 2025, the figure was only 62.8%.

EU Fiscal Rules and Compliance

• According to the EU's Maastricht Treaty, a country's budget deficit should not exceed 3% of GDP and the overall government debt should not exceed 60% of GDP.

Government Deficit and Borrowing Trends

Deficit Projections

• The government deficit is expected to rise from 2.9% last year to 5.25% next year. By 2030, the deficit is still expected to amount to 4.5% of economic output.

Factors Driving Borrowing

• Borrowing is rising thanks to a €500 billion ($559 billion) infrastructure fund and looser borrowing rules for defence spending.

Economic Recovery and Government Response

Statements from Finance Minister

• "After years of stagnation, an economic recovery is beginning to emerge," German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said after the meeting of the stability council. "Above all, it is our investments that are stimulating the economy and helping us after years of weak growth."

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8949 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Christian KraemerEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s debt‑to‑GDP is forecast to rise significantly—from around 62.2–62.8% in 2025 to an expected 78.3% by 2030, per the Stability Council report and EU projections (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • The EU’s Maastricht criteria cap debt at 60% of GDP and deficits at 3%, thresholds Germany is projected to exceed significantly—with annual deficits rising to about 5.25% in the near term and remaining elevated at ~4.5% by 2030 (bundesbank.de).
  • The debt surge is driven by substantial fiscal stimulus, including a €500 billion infrastructure and climate fund and relaxed borrowing rules for defence, underscoring the shift in Germany’s fiscal policy landscape (europarl.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Germany's projected debt-to-GDP ratio for 2030?
Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to rise to 78.25% by 2030, according to the stability council.
How does Germany's expected debt level compare to the EU Maastricht Treaty limits?
The EU Maastricht Treaty sets a debt limit of 60% of GDP, and Germany's projected 78.25% in 2030 will exceed this threshold.
What factors are causing Germany's government borrowing to increase?
Government borrowing is increasing due to a €500 billion infrastructure fund and looser borrowing rules for defense spending.
How is the German government deficit expected to change over the coming years?
The deficit is expected to rise from 2.9% last year to 5.25% next year and is projected at 4.5% by 2030.
What impact is increased investment expected to have on Germany's economy?
Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil stated that increased investments are stimulating economic recovery after years of weak growth.

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