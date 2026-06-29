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Lufthansa CEO says interest in TAP 'very strong' as it vies with Air France-KLM - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lufthansa CEO says interest in TAP 'very strong' as it vies with Air France-KLM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Lufthansa Strongly Interested in TAP Stake as it Competes with Air France-KLM

Lufthansa's Bid for TAP: Strategic Interests and Competitive Landscape

By Sergio Goncalves

Privatisation Process and Bidding Details

LISBON, June 29 (Reuters) - Lufthansa has a strong interest in acquiring a minority stake in Portugal's flag carrier TAP and plans a maintenance hub in the country, its CEO said on Monday, as the German group readies a rival bid to Air France-KLM.

The Portuguese government relaunched TAP's long-delayed privatisation in July, aiming to sell a 44.9% stake to a strategic airline partner to boost its global reach and competitiveness, while setting aside an additional 5% for employees.

Portugal has asked Lufthansa and Air France‑KLM to submit binding bids by end‑July, after the two airlines emerged as sole contenders with initial offers the government deemed "largely equivalent and very ambitious" across strategic, industrial and financial terms, underpinning its confidence in TAP's valuation.

Lufthansa's European Expansion Strategy

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr told reporters that the group was now one of the biggest airline operators globally after a series of acquisitions in Europe, and "now sees Portugal for its potential as a key partner".

"(Lufthansa's) interest in TAP is very strong... we're confident that it is the right partner, but the government will decide," Spohr was quoted as saying by online outlet ECO, referring to the planned stake sale expected to be completed by early September.

Previous Acquisitions and Multi-Hub Network

Lufthansa has expanded its European footprint through a series of acquisitions of stakes in carriers including SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, and more recently Italy's ITA Airways, as it builds a multi-hub network across the region.

Spohr said those airlines became stronger and preserved their identities, while their hubs expanded.

TAP's Strategic Value and Future Prospects

TAP's key appeal lies in its prime and lucrative slots connecting its Lisbon hub with Brazil, Portuguese-speaking African countries and the United States.

Maintenance Hub Investment in Portugal

Spohr's remarks came ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of a Lufthansa Technik Portugal plant in northern Santa Maria da Feira, focused on maintaining and overhauling aircraft engine components, which is expected to start operations in 2028.

"We strongly believe in Portugal, which is why we are opening a maintenance hub here," he added. 

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Lufthansa has submitted a binding bid by late July for a 44.9% stake in TAP Air Portugal, in competition with Air France‑KLM, under a privatization plan aiming for completion by early September. (economia.uol.com.br)
  • TAP’s value lies in its strategic slots at Lisbon hub linking to Brazil, Portuguese‑speaking Africa and the U.S., making it highly coveted for global network synergies. (economia.uol.com.br)
  • Separately, Lufthansa Technik’s €309 million MRO facility in Santa Maria da Feira has received environmental approvals and groundbreaking support; it will create around 700 jobs and begin operations in 2028. (econews.pt)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lufthansa interested in acquiring a stake in TAP?
Lufthansa sees TAP's strategic Lisbon hub, strong routes to Brazil, Africa, and the US, and potential as a key partner for its expanding multi-hub European network.
How much of TAP is Portugal aiming to privatise?
Portugal is seeking to sell a 44.9% stake of TAP to a strategic airline partner, with an additional 5% reserved for employees.
Who are the main contenders for TAP's privatisation?
Lufthansa and Air France-KLM are the sole contenders for TAP's privatisation, both having submitted initial offers deemed ambitious by the Portuguese government.
What are Lufthansa's plans in Portugal besides acquiring TAP?
Lufthansa plans to open a maintenance hub in Santa Maria da Feira focused on aircraft engine components, scheduled to start operations in 2028.
When is the TAP stake sale expected to be completed?
The planned TAP stake sale is expected to be completed by early September, after binding bids are submitted by end-July.

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