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Fuel shortages spread to more parts of Russia as Ukrainian attacks bite - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fuel shortages spread to more parts of Russia as Ukrainian attacks bite

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Fuel shortages spread to more parts of Russia as Ukrainian attacks bite

Impact of Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Fuel Supply

Expansion of Fuel Shortages Across Russia

MOSCOW/ROSTOV-ON-DON/SEVASTOPOL, June 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian attacks have caused fuel shortages to spread from Russian-annexed Crimea to nearby parts of southern Russia, and even to the capital Moscow, which has previously been spared, residents say.

Motorists in nearly all of Russia are limited in the amount of fuel they can now buy, with particularly severe restrictions imposed in all of Russian occupied Ukraine, much of southern Russia and Siberia.

Only Moscow and a handful of mainly remote regions have no formal restrictions, although even in the capital some filling stations are shut and others have long queues.

Government Response and Official Statements

President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Sunday at a meeting with government ministers and other officials that Ukrainian drone strikes had triggered fuel shortages in some regions, but said that Russia was dealing with them.

Situation in Crimea

In Crimea, which Russia captured from Ukraine and annexed in 2014, Ukraine has been attacking supply lines in recent weeks in what it says is a campaign to hit Russia's military effort.

Authorities there have suspended fuel sales to private motorists, shortened working hours and reduced the time that public transport and cafes operate.

Sevastopol: Public Reaction and Price Surge

When authorities offered limited sales of gasoline to the public in Crimea's largest city Sevastopol on Monday, motorists queued to buy it at prices of 189 roubles a litre, almost triple the normal price.

Spread to Rostov-on-Don

The shortages have spread to Rostov-on-Don, a southern Russian city close to the border with southeasetern Ukraine.

Some pump hoses there were wrapped in paper with "no fuel" written on them. One petrol station had a sign saying "Fuel sales have been temporarily suspended".

Vladimir, who gave only his first name, had brought his motorbike to fill up with no success.

"I worked as a courier. I stopped working. Thanks, everybody!" he said.

Fuel Situation in Moscow

In Moscow, where a refinery was blown up during a Ukrainian drone attack a week ago, prices have been held mainly unchanged at major filling stations operated by large, state-run oil companies, according to Moscow's Fuel Association.

But there have been queues for fuel in parts of the city, and at some privately owned filling stations, prices have jumped by more than 10% to around 80 roubles a litre.

Exchange Rate and Reporting

($1 = 77.9500 roubles)

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s intensified drone campaign has knocked out 25–33 % of Russia’s refining capacity, sparking fuel rationing in over 50 regions including Siberia and Moscow’s surroundings and suspending sales in Crimea (theguardian.com)
  • Critical facilities like the Moscow refinery and Lukoil’s NORSI plant have been halted or are offline, with the capital’s fuel backbone incapacitated for months (internazionale.it)
  • Russia is responding with fuel import plans, export bans, delivery allowances and infrastructure repairs—but consumer shortages, inflationary pressures and public frustration are mounting (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How have Ukrainian attacks affected fuel supplies in Russia?
Ukrainian attacks have disrupted supply lines, causing fuel shortages to spread from Crimea to southern Russia and Moscow.
Which regions in Russia are most affected by fuel shortages?
Crimea, southern Russia, Siberia, and some parts of Moscow face the most severe fuel restrictions and price increases.
Are there any restrictions on fuel purchases in Russia?
Most regions have imposed quantity limits on fuel purchases, with Crimea suspending sales to private motorists and restricting public transport operations.
How have fuel prices been impacted in Moscow and Crimea?
In Moscow, some private stations raised prices by over 10%, while in Sevastopol, Crimea, prices nearly tripled to 189 roubles per litre.
What measures are Russian authorities taking to address the shortages?
Authorities have implemented restrictions, shortened working hours for businesses, and are working to address supply chain disruptions.

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