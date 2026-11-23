Citi’s $35B UK Error May Complicate Exit from US Regulatory Penalty
Impact of Citigroup’s Risk Misstatement on Regulatory Oversight
By Stephen Gandel and Saeed Azhar
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - An error that caused Citigroup to underestimate its risk-weighted assets by $35 billion, forcing it to inject capital into a UK unit, could complicate a long-running effort to exit a US regulatory penalty that has been a drag on its operations, experts said.
Potential Implications for US Regulatory Penalties
While the misstatement happened in an overseas unit, it could raise questions for US regulators over whether Citi's penalties, or consent orders, from the regulators should be speedily lifted, said some analysts and former regulators.
The orders cover regulatory demands to fix risk management, data governance and other problems and they date back to 2020, leading to costly fines and distractions for Citi. Reuters was first to report the $35-billion error on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. "It’s not a huge error given the size of the bank, but any misstep is going to complicate their efforts to escape their consent order," said Sheila Bair, a former head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. "As a general matter, I think this just reinforces the unreliability of models in setting risk-based capital requirements."
Likelihood of Consent Order Removal
While the error could complicate reaching the goal, it is unlikely to completely derail the bank getting the consent orders lifted, some analysts said.
Citi Chief Executive Jane Fraser has said that exiting the consent order was her top priority, and she appeared to be nearing that goal.
Remediation Efforts and Timeline
Last month, Reuters reported that as recently as this summer, the bank was targeting the end of this year, or the first quarter, to submit the needed paperwork to regulators that could lead to the bank being able to conclude its remediation efforts, which have forced the bank to hire tens of thousands of additional employees.
Higher Bar for Regulatory Approval
HIGHER BAR
The third-largest US bank has been aiming to present a comprehensive audit to the Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, so it will not hit any delays in approval, Reuters previously reported.
"With the event in question occurring during a time period that overlaps with Citi's own attestation work regarding remediation efforts to lift the consent order, it could plausibly lengthen the duration for the 'sustained effectiveness' test, but it would be unlikely to reset the process," said Austin Taggart, a banking analyst at Morningstar.
As part of the consent order, regulators have ordered Citi to attest that data that it uses to file its required regulatory disclosures is correct and will be in the future.
Wells Fargo analysts led by Mike Mayo said in a note to clients that the mistake was not material from a regulatory perspective but that Citi suffered from having made mistakes in its past.
"The perception is not great since the bar is higher for Citi after its prior mistakes," Mayo said.
Citigroup said on Thursday it had identified and resolved an internal capital modeling issue at a European trading subsidiary this summer. "The subsidiary remained fully compliant with regulatory minimums throughout, with no impact on the holding company or main operating bank," it said.
On Friday, Citi declined to comment on any potential impact on prospects for its consent order.
On the question of whether this would create a setback for Citi resolving its consent order, the Federal Reserve declined to comment. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency did not return a request for comment.
Regulatory Heartburn and Broader Implications
REGULATORY HEARTBURN
While small in relation to Citi's firm-wide financials, the misstatement was more than 20% of the total risk-weighted assets in Citigroup Global Markets Ltd (CGML), the UK-based international brokerage operation where the error occurred, which had $155 billion as of the end of 2025, according to Reuters calculations based on regulatory filings.
Significance of Risk-Weighted Assets
Risk-weighted assets are central to regulatory reporting, because they determine how much capital a bank has to hold in order to absorb losses. At issue is how and when banks use internal models to measure risk or standardized models developed by regulators. In many cases, banks need approval from regulators to use internal models.
The UK unit used an internal model to determine the riskiness of assets that had not been approved by regulators for some trades, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters. When the error emerged and the trades were plugged into the correct model, the measure of risk the unit was taking shot up and Citi was not holding enough loss-absorbing capital, they said.
International and US Regulatory Concerns
Some experts said that even though the error happened in the UK, it will still be a concern in Washington.
"The first order of this is that it is a UK problem, but Citi is a US holding company so I would expect this issue to be reflected in the Federal Reserve's oversight of the US holding company," said Jeremy Kress, an associate professor of business law and a former Fed regulatory attorney.
"The first order is that this is a big screw-up, but the second order is that if they are screwing that up, what else are they missing, which is what will really give regulators heartburn."
(Reporting by Stephen Gandel and Saeed Azhar; additional reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Megan Davies, Elisa Martinuzzi and Jonathan Spicer )