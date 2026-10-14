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Lonza sets new mid-term targets, confirms 2026 outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lonza sets new mid-term targets, confirms 2026 outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Lonza Confirms 2026 Outlook, Sets Ambitious New Mid-Term Targets

Lonza's Strategic Updates and Financial Outlook

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza set new mid-term targets and confirmed its 2026 outlook on Wednesday ahead of its capital markets day, while saying third-quarter performance was in line with expectations across its business areas.

Transition to Pure-Play Drug Manufacturing

Lonza is seeking to become a pure-play drug manufacturer once it finalizes the planned sale of its Capsules & Health Ingredients business. Closing of the $3 billion deal, agreed with Lone Star Funds in March, is expected by the end of 2026.

Financial Guidance and Medium-Term Targets

2026 Core EBITDA Margin Guidance

• Lonza continues to guide for a 2026 core EBITDA margin of 33% to 34%, having lifted the guidance in July

Medium-Term Growth Objectives

• For the medium-term, it targets constant-currency organic sales growth of 10% to 13%, core EBITDA growth ahead of sales growth, and a core EBITDA margin in a high thirties percentage

Acquisition Strategy

• "We are ready to double down on bolt-on acquisitions in line with the One Lonza strategy," Lonza said in a presentation

Biologics Site Performance and Outlook

Vacaville Site Sales Potential

• Lonza said its key biologics site in Vacaville could reach peak sales of up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) in the early 2030s at constant exchange rates

Short-Term Sales Expectations

Comments from CFO Philippe Deecke

• CFO Philippe Deecke said in July that Vacaville sales would remain broadly flat through 2028, with more meaningful growth expected after that

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8317 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Kira Britten and Marleen Kaesebier, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Lonza aims to become a pure‑play CDMO by divesting its Capsules & Health Ingredients business for around $3 billion, expected to close by end‑2026, funding both growth and shareholder returns (lonza.com)
  • The Vacaville biologics site, acquired in late 2024, is fully integrated and expected to reach peak sales of CHF 2 billion in the early 2030s, reinforcing its strategic US footprint (pharmamanufacturing.com)
  • Medium‑term ambitions: target constant‑currency organic sales growth of 10–13%, core EBITDA growth ahead of sales, and core EBITDA margin in the high‑thirties; bolstered by one‑Lonza strategy and potential bolt‑on acquisitions (lonza.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Lonza's new mid-term targets?
Lonza targets constant-currency organic sales growth of 10% to 13%, core EBITDA growth ahead of sales, and a high thirties core EBITDA margin.
What is Lonza's 2026 core EBITDA margin outlook?
Lonza continues to guide for a 2026 core EBITDA margin of 33% to 34%.
What strategic changes is Lonza planning?
Lonza aims to become a pure-play drug manufacturer after selling its Capsules & Health Ingredients business.
What is the expected timeline for Lonza's Capsules & Health Ingredients business sale?
The $3 billion deal is expected to close by the end of 2026.
How is Lonza's Vacaville site expected to perform?
The Vacaville site could reach peak sales of up to 2 billion Swiss francs in the early 2030s, with flat sales projected through 2028.

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