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Galderma to buy US firm ZO Skin Health for $1.5 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Galderma to buy US firm ZO Skin Health for $1.5 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Markets

Galderma Acquires ZO Skin Health for $1.5 Billion to Expand Skincare Portfolio

Galderma's Strategic Acquisition of ZO Skin Health

ZURICH, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Swiss skincare firm Galderma said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire US-based company ZO Skin Health for an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.

Complementary Brands and Synergies

• The acquisition brings together two complementary, science-backed skincare brands, ZO Skin Health and Galderma's Alastin

Expansion of Dermatological Skincare Offering

• Galderma said the deal would expand its dermatological skincare offering in fast-growing, physician-dispensed skincare and support ZO Skin Health's next phase of growth.

Transaction Timeline and Regulatory Approvals

• The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 or early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Financial Impact of the Acquisition

• The Swiss company said the acquisition of 100% of ZO Skin Health is expected to be neutral to core earnings per share in the first full year after the transaction closes.

About ZO Skin Health

• Irvine, California-based ZO Skin Health has operated in professional skincare for more than 20 years.

Editorial Credits

(Writing by Dave GrahamEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition, expected to close late Q4 2026 or early 2027, combines Galderma’s fast-growing Alastin brand with ZO Skin Health under one roof, reinforcing Galderma’s leadership in physician-dispensed skincare (zoskinhealth.com).
  • The deal is anticipated to be neutral to Galderma’s core earnings per share in the first full year post-close, indicating disciplined financial planning (zoskinhealth.com).
  • ZO Skin Health, founded by dermatologist Dr. Zein Obagi, is known for its science-backed protocols and comprehensive skincare solutions—a strategic complement to Galderma’s emphasis on clinically tested brands like Alastin and Cetaphil (zoskinhealth.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Galderma's acquisition of ZO Skin Health?
Galderma is acquiring ZO Skin Health for an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.
When is the Galderma-ZO Skin Health deal expected to close?
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 or early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.
How will the acquisition benefit Galderma?
The acquisition will expand Galderma’s dermatological skincare offerings and support the growth of ZO Skin Health.
Where is ZO Skin Health based?
ZO Skin Health is based in Irvine, California, USA.
How will the acquisition impact Galderma's earnings?
The acquisition is expected to be neutral to Galderma’s core earnings per share in the first full year after closing.

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