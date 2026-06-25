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NATO's Rutte says billions in new defense contracts will be announced at summit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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NATO's Rutte says billions in new defense contracts will be announced at summit

NATO Summit to Focus on Defense Spending, Industrial Growth, and Support for Ukraine

Major Defense Deals and Spending Commitments

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - NATO allies will announce tens of billions of dollars in defense-related deals at a summit next month in Turkey, and will also underscore their commitment to defense spending goals and reaffirm their support for Ukraine, NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

The gathering, he said, would send a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the 32-member alliance is ready to respond to any "silly move against us."

Message to Russia

In comments addressed directly to the Russian leader, Rutte said Putin "is not afraid of commitments, he is afraid of (us) implementing commitments, and that's exactly what we are doing, Vladimir. We will defend ourselves."

Summit Details and Strategic Goals

Rutte spoke at the Atlantic Council policy institute on the final day of a visit to Washington in advance of the July 7-8 summit in Ankara.

Defense Spending Targets

The summit will underscore that after years of underinvestment, allies are on a "trajectory" to reaching a defense spending goal agreed upon last year of 5% of GDP by 2035, said Rutte.

Boosting Defense Industrial Production

Allies still need to boost defense industrial production on both sides of the Atlantic, overcome "fragmented national defense industries" in Europe, reduce bureaucracy in Washington and boost innovation, he continued.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

The prospects for achieving those goals "are plentiful" and tens of billions of dollars in new defense-related contracts will be announced at the summit, Rutte said.

"The result is not only improved security. We are in the early stages of a defense industrial revolution that will help grow our economies" and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, he said.

Support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend the summit, which will reaffirm NATO's support for Ukraine in its more than four-year-old battle against Russian occupation forces.

"Our security is interlinked," he said. "Ukraine has shown that we won't be deterred by Russia's aggression."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Jonathan Landay and Katharine Jackson in Washington; Editing by Daphne Psaledakis and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Tens of billions in new defence contracts will be announced at the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7–8, 2026 (nato.int)
  • NATO will reinforce support for Ukraine, making aid adequate, predictable and sustainable, with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy attending (aa.com.tr)
  • European allies are ramping up defence spending (e.g., over $90 billion extra in 2025) and increasing defence industry output ahead of the summit (nato.int)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What will NATO announce at the upcoming summit?
NATO will announce tens of billions of dollars in new defense-related contracts at its July summit in Ankara.
Where is the upcoming NATO summit taking place?
The upcoming NATO summit will be held in Ankara, Turkey.
What support will NATO pledge at the July summit?
NATO will pledge continued support for Ukraine at the summit.
Will Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend the NATO summit?
Yes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend the NATO summit in Ankara.

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