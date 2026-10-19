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Germany's Merck acquires Silence Therapeutics in $1.3 billion RNA drug deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Merck acquires Silence Therapeutics in $1.3 billion RNA drug deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Merck Acquires Silence Therapeutics in $1.3 Billion RNA Drug Deal

Merck KGaA's Strategic Acquisition of Silence Therapeutics

Overview of the Acquisition

Oct 19 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Merck KGaA said on Monday it would acquire UK-based Silence Therapeutics in an all-cash deal for about $1.3 billion, bolstering its pipeline of targeted medicines and adding RNA-targeting drug technology.

Merck will pay $20 per American depositary share for Silence, representing a premium of 130% to the stock's last close. US-listed shares of Silence more than doubled in premarket trading.

Strategic Rationale and Technology Integration

Expansion of Gene-Silencing Capabilities

The deal broadens Merck KGaA's gene-silencing capabilities by adding Silence's siRNA medicines, which work by switching off disease-related gene messages before they can produce harmful proteins.

Recent Acquisition History

This is Merck KGaA's third major acquisition in less than two years, following its $3.9 billion purchase of SpringWorks Therapeutics in 2025 and its pending $11.3 billion takeover of life-sciences tools maker Bio-Techne.

Silence Therapeutics' Drug Pipeline

Lead Therapy Candidate: Divesiran

Silence's lead therapy candidate, divesiran, is set to enter late-stage trials for phlebotomy-dependent polycythemia vera, a rare blood cancer in which the bone marrow produces too many red blood cells.

Patients with this condition require regular therapeutic blood draws, known as phlebotomies, to manage their red blood cell levels.

Clinical Trial Results

In August, the company reported positive mid-stage trial data for divesiran showing the drug significantly reduced the need for the blood-removal procedures and helped keep patients' blood thickness under control.

Additional Pipeline Candidates

Silence is also developing the therapy zerlasiran for people at risk of heart disease because of high levels of lipoprotein(a), a blood protein linked to cardiovascular disease, as well as earlier-stage treatments for high cholesterol, obesity and diseases caused by an overactive immune response.

Deal Closure and Transaction Details

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. The companies said the transaction will be effected through a UK scheme of arrangement.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Merck will pay $20 per American Depositary Share—a 130% premium to Silence’s prior closing price (Oct 16, 2026) (reddit.com).
  • Silence’s lead candidate, divesiran, showed strong Phase 2 SANRECO results in August 2026: 88% response vs. 19% on placebo, reducing phlebotomy needs (silence-therapeutics.com).
  • The acquisition aligns with Merck’s 'One Pipeline' strategy of combining internal R&D with external innovation to bolster its specialty medicines and rare‑disease pipeline (merck.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Merck's acquisition of Silence Therapeutics?
Merck is acquiring Silence Therapeutics in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.3 billion.
What technology is Merck gaining from Silence Therapeutics?
Merck gains RNA-targeting drug technology, specifically siRNA medicines, which block disease-related gene messages.
What is the lead therapy candidate from Silence Therapeutics?
Silence's lead therapy candidate is divesiran, which is entering late-stage trials for phlebotomy-dependent polycythemia vera.
When is the Merck-Silence Therapeutics deal expected to close?
The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.
What premium per share is Merck paying for Silence Therapeutics?
Merck will pay $20 per American depositary share, representing a 130% premium to the last close.

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