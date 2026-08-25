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Stablecoin card spending forecast to hit $50 billion a year by 2028 - RedotPay - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stablecoin card spending forecast to hit $50 billion a year by 2028 - RedotPay

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Global Stablecoin Card Spending Projected to Hit $50 Billion by 2028

Stablecoin Card Spending Trends and Market Insights

Record Growth in Stablecoin Card Spending

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global stablecoin card spending is expected to quadruple to $50 billion a year by 2028, stablecoin payments company RedotPay said on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong-based firm said the projection comes as stablecoin card spend crossed $1 billion in July, marking a record month, based on data from crypto payment card analytics company Paymentscan.

What Are Stablecoins?

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency pegged to certain assets - typically a fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar - and designed to maintain a stable value.

Drivers of Global Stablecoin Adoption

Global adoption of stablecoins has accelerated in recent years, as they gain traction in cross-border ‌payments, treasury operations, crypto settlement and as a store of value in volatile economies.

Regional Growth and Market Potential

"Latin America has the highest adoption and greatest potential for growth at the moment, followed by Africa," said Jonathan Chan, co-founder and head of partnerships at RedotPay.

"The fastest markets aren't necessarily those with the highest crypto penetration. The growth is driven by the confluence of several factors: real payment pain, easy stablecoin access, strong fiat off-ramps, and regulatory clarity."

RedotPay’s Market Position

RedotPay, which has over 8 million users worldwide, said its total annualised payment volume, which includes top-ups and card spends, currently stands at over $14 billion.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Stablecoin card transactions reached a milestone with July 2026 spending topping $1 billion, more than tripling from a year earlier.
  • RedotPay anticipates stablecoin card spend hitting $50 billion per year by 2028, buoyed by accelerating demand in regions like Latin America and Africa.
  • RedotPay commands a major share of current volumes, with its annualized payment volume at $14 billion and a global user base of 8 million, backed by expanding regulatory credentials.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the projected annual stablecoin card spending by 2028?
RedotPay forecasts that global stablecoin card spending will reach $50 billion per year by 2028.
Which regions have the highest stablecoin card adoption rates?
According to RedotPay, Latin America leads in stablecoin card adoption, followed by Africa.
What factors are driving growth in stablecoin card spending?
Growth is driven by real payment needs, easy access to stablecoins, strong fiat off-ramps, and regulatory clarity.
How much did stablecoin card spend reach in July according to Paymentscan?
Stablecoin card spend crossed $1 billion in July, marking a record month.
What is RedotPay's current total annualised payment volume?
RedotPay's total annualised payment volume, including top-ups and card spends, stands at over $14 billion.

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