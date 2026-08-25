Deadly Drone Strike Sets Russia’s Afipsky Oil Refinery Ablaze, Halts Output
Drone Attack on Afipsky Oil Refinery: Incident Details and Impact
Details of the Attack
Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region was on fire following a drone attack, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.
Casualties and Immediate Aftermath
He added that two people were killed and two others were injured due to falling drone debris on the Afipsky railway station.
Broader Context: Ukraine’s Targeting of Russian Infrastructure
Ukraine has been targeting Russia's oil refineries and other infrastructure, attempting to undermine Moscow's war efforts and reduce financial revenue.
Recent Similar Incidents
In a recent case, the Perm oil refinery, Russia's seventh-largest oil processing plant by volume, stopped operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, which caused fire and damage to its technological units on August 21, according to two industry sources.
Significance of the Afipsky Oil Refinery
Production Capacity and Export Focus
The Afipsky plant is mostly export-focused. It processed 7.2 million metric tons of crude oil (144,000 barrels per day) in 2024.
History of Drone Attacks on Afipsky
It has been targeted by Ukrainian drones several times in the past number of months.
(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)