Deadly Drone Strike Sets Russia’s Afipsky Oil Refinery Ablaze, Halts Output

Drone Attack on Afipsky Oil Refinery: Incident Details and Impact

Details of the Attack

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region was on fire following a drone attack, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.

Casualties and Immediate Aftermath

He added that two people were killed and two others were injured due to falling drone debris on the Afipsky railway station.

Broader Context: Ukraine’s Targeting of Russian Infrastructure

Ukraine has been targeting Russia's oil refineries and other infrastructure, attempting to undermine Moscow's war efforts and reduce financial revenue.

Recent Similar Incidents

In a recent case, the Perm oil refinery, Russia's seventh-largest oil processing plant by volume, stopped operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, which caused fire and damage to its technological units on August 21, according to two industry sources.

Significance of the Afipsky Oil Refinery

Production Capacity and Export Focus

The Afipsky plant is mostly export-focused. It processed 7.2 million metric tons of crude oil (144,000 barrels per day) in 2024.

History of Drone Attacks on Afipsky

It has been targeted by Ukrainian drones several times in the past number of months.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)