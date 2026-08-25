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Finance

Russia's Afipsky oil refinery on fire after drone attack, two dead, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Deadly Drone Strike Sets Russia’s Afipsky Oil Refinery Ablaze, Halts Output

Drone Attack on Afipsky Oil Refinery: Incident Details and Impact

Details of the Attack

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region was on fire following a drone attack, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.

Casualties and Immediate Aftermath

He added that two people were killed and two others were injured due to falling drone debris on the Afipsky railway station.

Broader Context: Ukraine’s Targeting of Russian Infrastructure

Ukraine has been targeting Russia's oil refineries and other infrastructure, attempting to undermine Moscow's war efforts and reduce financial revenue.

Recent Similar Incidents

In a recent case, the Perm oil refinery, Russia's seventh-largest oil processing plant by volume, stopped operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, which caused fire and damage to its technological units on August 21, according to two industry sources.

Significance of the Afipsky Oil Refinery

Production Capacity and Export Focus

The Afipsky plant is mostly export-focused. It processed 7.2 million metric tons of crude oil (144,000 barrels per day) in 2024.

History of Drone Attacks on Afipsky

It has been targeted by Ukrainian drones several times in the past number of months.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • The Afipsky refinery—primarily export-focused and processing about 7.2 million metric tons in 2024—was hit by a drone attack, leading to fatalities and injuries near Afipsky railway station.
  • On August 21, Ukraine targeted Russia’s seventh-largest refinery in Perm, halting around 74 % of its capacity due to damage to its CDU‑4 and CDU‑5 units; repairs could take 1–2 weeks and disrupt fuel supplies.
  • These coordinated drone attacks reflect Ukraine’s intensified campaign to weaken Russia’s fuel infrastructure, raising risks of broader energy disruptions and export constraints.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire at Russia's Afipsky oil refinery?
The fire was caused by a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the regional governor.
Were there casualties in the Afipsky oil refinery attack?
Yes, two people were killed and two others injured due to falling drone debris.
Has the Afipsky refinery been targeted before?
Yes, the Afipsky oil refinery has been targeted by Ukrainian drones several times in recent months.
What is the capacity of the Afipsky oil refinery?
In 2024, the refinery processed 7.2 million metric tons of crude oil, or 144,000 barrels per day.
Why is Ukraine targeting Russian oil refineries?
Ukraine is targeting oil refineries to undermine Moscow’s war efforts and reduce Russia’s financial revenue.

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