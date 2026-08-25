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Lego sales rise as World Cup products draw new customers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lego sales rise as World Cup products draw new customers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Lego Sales Jump 21% as World Cup and Formula 1 Sets Attract New Buyers

By Helen Reid

Lego’s Strong Performance in the First Half of 2025

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Lego sales jumped 21% in the first half as soccer World Cup and Formula 1 sets attracted new customers, the Danish toy brand said on Tuesday.

Market Share and Growth Strategy

Lego has won market share as its growth outpaces rival toymakers like Mattel and Hasbro , helped by a strategy of tie-ups with film and entertainment franchises, and producing more sets for adults as well as children.

Financial Highlights

Lego's revenue was 41.9 billion Danish crowns ($6.54 billion), up from 34.6 billion in the first half of 2025. Net profit increased 32% to 8.6 billion Danish crowns.

CEO Insights

"The product portfolio is really, really strong and it hits new passion points in this first half," Lego CEO Niels Christiansen told Reuters in an interview. 

"We also see more kids in the brand, which is really exciting for us that we managed to grow both the number of kids and consumers active, and also the total amount that they're buying," Christiansen said.

New Product Launches

Lego launched more than 330 new sets in the first half, including a $199.99 replica of the official FIFA World Cup trophy, Pokemon sets using its new interactive bricks, and K-Pop Demon Hunters sets that Christiansen said were particularly popular with girls.

Impact of Oil Prices on Production

Rising Costs of Plastics

OIL PRICES DRIVE COST OF PLASTICS UP

The surge in oil prices caused by the Iran war has driven up the cost of plastics Lego uses to make its bricks, and Christiansen said the company might see an impact in the second half but so far it has not been significant.

Managing Supply Chain Challenges

"We are impacted by higher oil prices, but because we purchase so much non-fossil-fuel-based material that is less correlated to the oil price, we've actually been able to manage relatively well," said Christiansen. Lego is in the process of shifting towards renewable and recyclable materials to make its bricks.

Expansion Plans

As it aims to produce closer to its main markets, Lego is building a factory and distribution centre in the U.S. state of Virginia, aiming to open by the middle of 2027. 

($1 = 6.4093 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Key Takeaways

  • Sales rose 21% to DKK 41.9 billion in H1 2026, net profit up 32%, led by strong demand for World Cup, F1 and other franchise sets (e.g. $199.99 World Cup trophy, Pokemon, K‑Pop) – Reuters Aug 25, 2026 report.
  • Lego is accelerating use of renewable and recycled materials via mass‑balance approach—over 50% of resin purchases now certificate‑backed renewable/recycled, advancing toward full transition by 2032.
  • Construction of Lego’s first U.S. factory and adjacent distribution center in Virginia is on track for a 2027 opening, enhancing supply‑chain resilience and sustainability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Lego sales to rise in the first half of 2025?
Strong demand for World Cup, Formula 1, Pokemon, and K-Pop Demon Hunters sets attracted new customers, boosting sales.
How much did Lego's revenue increase?
Lego's revenue rose to 41.9 billion Danish crowns ($6.54 billion), up 21% from 34.6 billion in the first half of 2025.
How is Lego handling rising oil prices?
Lego uses non-fossil-fuel materials, mitigating oil price impacts, but expects potential minor impacts in the second half.
Is Lego planning to expand manufacturing?
Yes, Lego is building a factory and distribution center in Virginia, USA, set to open by mid-2027.
Which new Lego sets were particularly popular?
Popular new sets include the FIFA World Cup trophy, Pokemon sets, and K-Pop Demon Hunters.

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