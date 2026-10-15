GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Lufthansa in talks to take remaining 50.1% stake in TAP in future, CFO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Lufthansa in talks to take remaining 50.1% stake in TAP in future, CFO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Lufthansa in Advanced Talks for Majority Stake in TAP Air Portugal

Lufthansa's Potential Acquisition of TAP Air Portugal

Ongoing Negotiations and Future Prospects

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Separate talks are being held about Lufthansa potentially taking the remaining 50.1% majority stake in Portugal's flag carrier TAP from the government in the future, Lufthansa's finance chief said on Thursday.

In this process, the Portuguese government could become a Lufthansa shareholder with a stake of up to 5%, CFO Till Streichert said.

Key Details of the Deal

  • Portugal's government on Wednesday picked Lufthansa to buy a stake of up to 49.9% in TAP Air Portugal for €1.2 billion ($1.35 billion) over rival Air France-KLM
  • The deal, years in the making and repeatedly delayed, is the next step in the consolidation of Europe's airline industry
  • Streichert said he expects the deal to be closed in the first half of 2028 and to yield €450 million in synergies.
Lufthansa's Strategic Position
  • Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr told journalists the deal was "a perfect fit" for the group
  • Lufthansa already owns Austrian Airlines, ITA Airways and SWISS among other carriers
Regulatory Considerations
  • He said it would be an easier transaction for the European Union to approve than Italy's ITA, whose turnaround is still ongoing, since there is less overlapping in business with Lufthansa ($1 = 0.8913 euros)
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Lufthansa plans initially to acquire up to 49.9% of TAP for €1.2 billion and is now discussing buying the remaining majority stake in future (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • The deal could result in the Portuguese government becoming a Lufthansa shareholder with up to 5% stake (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)
  • Closure is expected in the first half of 2028, yielding approximately €450 million synergies (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of TAP Air Portugal does Lufthansa plan to acquire?
Lufthansa is in talks to acquire the remaining 50.1% majority stake in TAP Air Portugal from the Portuguese government.
How much is Lufthansa's TAP stake deal valued at?
The deal for up to 49.9% of TAP Air Portugal is valued at €1.2 billion ($1.35 billion).
When is the Lufthansa-TAP deal expected to close?
Lufthansa expects the deal to be closed in the first half of 2028.
What are the expected financial synergies from the deal?
Lufthansa expects the TAP acquisition to yield €450 million in synergies.
Why is the EU expected to approve this deal more easily?
There is less business overlap between TAP and Lufthansa compared to other deals, making EU approval easier.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Portuguese government seeks opposition backing for sale of rest of TAP, minister says

Portuguese government seeks opposition backing for sale of rest of TAP, minister says

Image for Cohere moves to buy AI cybersecurity startup AISLE

Cohere moves to buy AI cybersecurity startup AISLE

Image for Italy's Lombardy to revise data centre law next week after application surge

Italy's Lombardy to revise data centre law next week after application surge

Image for Bank of England's Breeden says cost-cutting by firms helping central bank

Bank of England's Breeden says cost-cutting by firms helping central bank

Image for Chinese automaker Chery to launch new EV model in UK in early 2027

Chinese automaker Chery to launch new EV model in UK in early 2027

Image for EU court adviser sides with EU regulators against Tiktok in fight over tech label

EU court adviser sides with EU regulators against Tiktok in fight over tech label

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Richemont in talks to join bid for diamond miner De Beers, Bloomberg reports 
Richemont in talks to join bid for diamond miner De Beers, Bloomberg reports 
Image for UBS extends Fed tightening cycle forecast with March rate hike after inflation surprise
UBS extends Fed tightening cycle forecast with March rate hike after inflation surprise
Image for WTO chief sees lasting impact on trade from Middle East war and geopolitics
WTO chief sees lasting impact on trade from Middle East war and geopolitics
Image for Uniper reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for another five years
Uniper reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for another five years
Image for UK's THG forecasts 2026 core profit above market view on nutrition demand, shares rise
UK's THG forecasts 2026 core profit above market view on nutrition demand, shares rise
Image for Packaging firm Mondi hikes prices again to counter rising costs
Packaging firm Mondi hikes prices again to counter rising costs
Image for This Chinese export boom really has legs – and wings
This Chinese export boom really has legs – and wings
Image for British Land expects robust interim growth on office, retail park demand
British Land expects robust interim growth on office, retail park demand
Image for Jupiter Fund Management reports higher third-quarter inflows, assets hit record
Jupiter Fund Management reports higher third-quarter inflows, assets hit record
Image for UK's Travis Perkins reports fall in like-for-like sales amid construction slump
UK's Travis Perkins reports fall in like-for-like sales amid construction slump
Image for French inflation rises to 3.4% in September, highest since January 2024
French inflation rises to 3.4% in September, highest since January 2024
Image for Apollo's easyJet buyout faces union pushback ahead of first quarter 2027 close
Apollo's easyJet buyout faces union pushback ahead of first quarter 2027 close
View All Finance Posts