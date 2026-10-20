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Germany's Merz touts defence, AI and chip investment drive in pitch to investors - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Merz touts defence, AI and chip investment drive in pitch to investors

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Germany Accelerates Defence, AI, and Semiconductor Investments to Attract Global Capital

Germany's Strategic Push for Economic Growth and Sovereignty

Major Investment Sectors: Defence, Semiconductors, and AI

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Germany is investing heavily in sectors including defence, semiconductors and AI to boost its long-term productivity and economic sovereignty, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday as he pitched Europe's largest economy to investors in Berlin.

Government Commitment to Investors

"Our goal is to create the best possible parameters for you," said Merz at the event with representatives from companies including energy firm Vulcan Energy and defence company Helsing.

Attracting Investment Amid Economic Challenges

Merz is seeking to attract investment from emerging industries as high prices, red tape and a sluggish recovery weigh on Germany's traditional industrial base.

Positive Economic Outcomes from Policy Initiatives

Germany is already seeing positive economic effects from its policies, said Merz, pointing to stronger growth, rising foreign direct investment and increased startup creation.

The Made for Germany Initiative

He highlighted the Made for Germany initiative, under which German companies have pledged to invest over €800 billion euros ($898.40 billion) by 2028.

European Integration and Technological Competitiveness

Advancing the EU Single Market

Merz said deeper European economic integration would help companies tap the European Union's single market and pledged to introduce EU Inc., a harmonised European corporate framework, as soon as possible.

Boosting AI Capacity and Regulatory Support

Quadrupling AI Computing Capacity by 2030

Germany aims to quadruple its artificial intelligence computing capacity by 2030 as part of a broader push to strengthen technological competitiveness, he added.

Ensuring Pro-Innovation AI Regulation

To support that goal, Merz said he was personally "engaged on the European level" to ensure AI regulation "is opening the door and not closing the door before it happens."

($1 = 0.8905 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger, Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s “Made for Germany” initiative has grown to include 140+ companies pledging over €800 billion by 2028, up from €631 billion in 2025 (bundesregierung.de).
  • The government aims to quadruple AI computing capacity by 2030 to strengthen technological competitiveness (bundesregierung.de).
  • Merz supports the rollout of EU Inc., a harmonised legal corporate regime enabling fast, digital company formation across the EU single market (commission.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What sectors is Germany investing in to boost its economy?
Germany is investing heavily in defence, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence to enhance long-term productivity and economic sovereignty.
What is the 'Made for Germany' initiative?
The 'Made for Germany' initiative involves a pledge from German companies to invest over €800 billion by 2028 to promote economic growth and innovation.
How is Germany supporting artificial intelligence development?
Germany aims to quadruple its AI computing capacity by 2030 and is working to ensure AI regulation fosters innovation at the European level.
What is Chancellor Merz’s message to investors?
Chancellor Merz assured investors that Germany is creating optimal conditions for investment and highlighted gains in growth, FDI, and startups.
What steps is Germany taking towards European economic integration?
Germany is pushing for deeper integration with the EU single market and plans to introduce a harmonized European corporate framework called EU Inc.

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