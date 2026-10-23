GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italy may hike tax on energy firms to fund budget, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy may hike tax on energy firms to fund budget, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Italy Considers Raising Energy Firms' Taxes to Fund 2027-2029 Budget

Government Strategies and Economic Context

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italy may increase taxation of energy companies to fund tax cuts and spending hikes in the government's budget for 2027-2029 to be presented next week, people close to the matter told Reuters.

Challenges Facing the Italian Government

Surging energy and borrowing costs are making it difficult for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to put together her last budget before national elections due next year.

Proposed Tax Measures

Hiking the IRAP corporate tax on all companies that produce, distribute, and supply energy products would help cover the government's funding needs, the sources said.

Italy in February already raised IRAP on energy firms for 2026 and 2027 to 5.9% from a previous 3.9%, aiming for around €1 billion ($1.12 billion) of higher revenue over the two years.

Options being discussed include a further increase in the IRAP rate or an extension of the new 5.9% level through 2029.

Energy Sector Developments

ENI's Financial Performance

ENERGY GROUP ENI SEES PROFIT SURGE

Leading energy groups, including state-controlled Eni, announced price caps ​last month to help Meloni curb fuel prices, a move widely seen as an ​attempt to deter ⁠the government from imposing some form of windfall tax.

Nevertheless, prices remain high and Meloni is facing mounting pressure from protests in both southern and northern regions over the rising cost of living.

ENI's Response to Market Conditions

Eni said on Friday it would pay a €1.3 billion special dividend and increase its share buyback programme after its third-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year ago, propelling its shares to a near 20-year high.

Public Reaction and Protests

Truck drivers in southern Italy have been blocking roads over the last week in protest against fuel costs, and riots in the north last weekend saw gangs of mainly young people go on the rampage in Milan and other cities.

The latest group to join the protests are taxi drivers, whose representatives promised a rally outside the economy ministry on Monday to call for government support to offset sky-high diesel prices.

Budgetary Plans and Future Outlook

Draft Budgetary Plan (DBP) Insights

The Treasury's Draft Budgetary Plan (DBP), a forecasting document that sets the framework for the detailed budget bill, made no reference to new levies on energy firms when it was published last week.

However, the document showed Rome was planning unspecified tax hikes amounting to between €10 and €11 billion, or 0.44% of national output, over the next three years.

Revenue Projections from Financial Sector

The DBP envisaged a similar amount of extra revenue from the financial sector through 2029.

($1 = 0.8934 euros)

(Editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy raised the IRAP rate for energy companies from 3.9% to 5.9% for 2026–2027, aiming to collect about €1.1 billion, and is now debating extending or increasing it further through 2029 (senato.it).
  • Surging energy and borrowing costs are pressuring Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as she prepares her final budget before next year’s elections (borsaitaliana.it).
  • Widespread protests—particularly by truck drivers, farmers, and taxi drivers—spurred by high fuel prices are disrupting southern Italy, prompting government aid measures and increasing the urgency for budget funding solutions (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy planning to increase taxes on energy firms?
Italy aims to fund tax cuts and spending hikes in its 2027-2029 budget due to rising energy and borrowing costs.
How might the tax hike impact energy companies like Eni?
A higher IRAP corporate tax could reduce profits, despite Eni recently reporting increased profits and special dividends.
What options are being discussed for the energy tax increase?
Options include further raising the IRAP rate or extending the new 5.9% corporate tax rate for energy firms through 2029.
Have other measures been taken to address high energy prices in Italy?
Energy groups like Eni announced price caps to help curb fuel prices and possibly avoid a windfall tax.
Are there ongoing protests related to energy costs in Italy?
Yes, truck drivers, taxi drivers, and others have protested high fuel prices, putting more pressure on the government.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italy's Generali cuts around 800 jobs in Germany

Italy's Generali cuts around 800 jobs in Germany

Image for Russia's Rosatom says it hopes Hungary decides to stick with it on nuclear plant project  

Russia's Rosatom says it hopes Hungary decides to stick with it on nuclear plant project  

Image for Exclusive-Algerian urea exports to France under threat as diplomatic tensions persist -sources

Exclusive-Algerian urea exports to France under threat as diplomatic tensions persist -sources

Image for 'Truly something cool': Apple fans react as iPhone Duo hits stores

'Truly something cool': Apple fans react as iPhone Duo hits stores

Image for Soccer club Valencia says group backed by KKR founders buys 42% stake

Soccer club Valencia says group backed by KKR founders buys 42% stake

Image for LVHM-owned watchmaker Zenith to cut jobs, shift upmarket, source says

LVHM-owned watchmaker Zenith to cut jobs, shift upmarket, source says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for China's Baidu tests robotaxi on London streets
China's Baidu tests robotaxi on London streets
Image for BASF raises Evonik offer to €24 a share, source says
BASF raises Evonik offer to €24 a share, source says
Image for Bond dealers see small rise in UK debt issuance after budget, more in 2027: Reuters poll
Bond dealers see small rise in UK debt issuance after budget, more in 2027: Reuters poll
Image for EU ministers vow to tackle 'China Shock 2.0' through talks with Beijing
EU ministers vow to tackle 'China Shock 2.0' through talks with Beijing
Image for Global equity funds attract inflows for a fifth consecutive week
Global equity funds attract inflows for a fifth consecutive week
Image for Heidelberg Materials sees early signs of construction recovery, CEO says
Heidelberg Materials sees early signs of construction recovery, CEO says
Image for Munich Re raises full-year profit guidance after stronger-than-expected quarter
Munich Re raises full-year profit guidance after stronger-than-expected quarter
Image for UK stocks set for weekly declines as oil prices soar
UK stocks set for weekly declines as oil prices soar
Image for Unrest-hit France poised for Moody's ratings verdict
Unrest-hit France poised for Moody's ratings verdict
Image for Bolt, Stellantis plan autonomous driving experiment in Greater Paris from 2028
Bolt, Stellantis plan autonomous driving experiment in Greater Paris from 2028
Image for AI-discovered bugs may soon trigger fresh disruptions, cyber experts say
AI-discovered bugs may soon trigger fresh disruptions, cyber experts say
Image for Berlin says electricity tax cut will be contingent on budgeting options
Berlin says electricity tax cut will be contingent on budgeting options
View All Finance Posts