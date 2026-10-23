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Exclusive-India's Scotch probe of Diageo, Pernod undermining India-UK pact benefits, trade group says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-India's Scotch probe of Diageo, Pernod undermining India-UK pact benefits, trade group says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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India’s Scotch Tariff Dispute Strains UK Trade Pact and Liquor Industry

By Aditya Kalra

Scotch Tariff Controversy and Its Impact on India-UK Trade Relations

NEW DELHI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - India's move to exclude bulk Scotch imports from a reduced 75% tariff goes against provisions agreed in an India-UK trade deal, a group representing liquor makers Diageo and Pernod Ricard wrote in a letter seen by Reuters.

Background: Tariff Negotiations and Implementation

Whisky tariffs were a sticking point during the years of protracted negotiations leading up to the deal's July 15 implementation, though India ultimately agreed to halve import taxes on certain Scotch imports from 150% to 75% immediately and to 40% over 10 years.

The British government said "iconic UK products" like whiskies would benefit from the pact. Indian investigators, however, have privately told companies the reduced rate does not apply to bulk Scotch concentrates, creating the first significant dispute over the free trade agreement since it took effect.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Industry Response

Investigations into Product Classification

India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence searched the offices of Pernod and Diageo and questioned executives this month as part of an investigation into whether they misclassified imported products to benefit from the reduced rate.

Industry Concerns Voiced to Authorities

In a letter to the commerce minister on Friday, the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) wrote that the classification issue "risks undermining, in practice, an important market-access benefit negotiated and agreed between India and the United Kingdom."

"The preferential tariff treatment negotiated ... could effectively become unavailable for these imports," continued the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

ISWAI declined to comment on its letter, while India's commerce ministry did not immediately respond.

Pernod, which counts India as its biggest market by volume, declined to comment, and Diageo did not respond to a request for comment. Both told Reuters earlier this week that they were cooperating with Indian authorities carrying out the investigation.

Implications for the Indian Drinks Sector

Historical Context of Import Tariff Disputes

Import tariff disputes have long been a sore point for foreign investors in India, who have in the past faced demands for large amounts of back-tax. Such disputes have embroiled the likes of Samsung and Volkswagen.

Current Legal and Financial Challenges

Pernod is already facing antitrust cases in India and a $314 million back-tax demand from Indian authorities, who accuse it of undervaluing some imports. The company denies wrongdoing.

Market Impact and Industry Reactions

ISWAI's letter underscores the shockwaves the investigation has sent through India's $65 billion alcohol market. Britain accounts for almost 75% of India's imported spirits, primarily driven by Scotch whisky, according to Crisil Ratings.

Customs Classification and Tariff Dispute Details

Indian government inspectors have told companies that they do not benefit from the reduced 75% tariff on bulk imports of Scotch concentrates, which must be declared under a customs classification that attracts a 150% duty, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Pernod and Diageo import bulk concentrates, mixing them with other ingredients to produce hugely popular Indian brands like Royal Stag, Blenders Pride and McDowell’s.

Industry’s Call for Clarification

The three people said companies including Diageo and Pernod believe concentrates imported from Britain should benefit from the new, lower tariff. And ISWAI said in its letter that the India–UK agreement expressly provides preferential tariff treatment for whisky under the relevant tariff lines.

An urgent clarification could ensure market-access benefits negotiated by India and Britain are realised "while avoiding uncertainty and disruption for legitimate industry participants," the letter said.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Additional reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • India agreed under the India‑UK FTA to reduce Scotch whisky tariffs from 150% to 75% immediately, and to 40% over 10 years—including bulk imports. (gov.uk)
  • Officials allege bulk Scotch concentrates don’t qualify for reduced tariffs, sparking investigations into Diageo and Pernod and raising classification disputes. (newindianexpress.com)
  • Pernod faces a separate ongoing legal battle in India over a $314 million back‑tax demand for undervaluing imports. (in.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Diageo and Pernod Ricard under investigation in India?
Indian authorities are investigating whether Diageo and Pernod Ricard misclassified imported Scotch concentrates to benefit from reduced tariffs intended by the India-UK trade deal.
What impact does India's tariff decision have on the UK trade agreement?
Excluding bulk Scotch imports from reduced tariffs undermines key provisions of the India-UK trade agreement, threatening negotiated market-access benefits.
How do current tariffs affect imported Scotch in India?
Bulk Scotch imports are subject to a 150% duty instead of the reduced 75% rate, leading to higher costs for companies like Diageo and Pernod Ricard.
Which companies are most affected by the Scotch tariff dispute?
Diageo and Pernod Ricard, leading importers and producers of popular Indian whisky brands, are the most affected by the dispute and current investigations.
How significant is the UK for India’s imported spirits market?
Britain accounts for almost 75% of India's imported spirits market, primarily through Scotch whisky brands.

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