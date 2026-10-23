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Italy's Generali cuts around 800 jobs in Germany - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy's Generali cuts around 800 jobs in Germany

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Generali to Cut 800 Jobs in Germany Amid Restructuring and Tech Investment

Generali Germany Announces Major Workforce Reduction and Technology Investment

Job Cuts and Workforce Restructuring

MUNICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The German subsidiary of the Italian insurer Generali said on Friday it would cut 800 jobs by the end of 2030 as part of a restructuring programme.

Scale of Reductions

• The reduction represents about 9% of its current workforce of 9,100 employees

Implementation Strategy

• The company said it would mainly implement the workforce reduction through retirements and attrition

Office Consolidation and Cost Management

• The insurer also said it was consolidating some office locations to lower property costs amid increased hybrid working

Investment in Technology and Artificial Intelligence

• Generali will invest more than €100 million ($112.07 million) in technology and AI, it said

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8923 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alexaner Huebner; writing by Tom Sims, editing by Emanuele Berro)

Key Takeaways

  • The planned job reduction, implemented via retirements and natural departures, avoids forced layoffs and aligns with broader insurer trends emphasizing socially responsible restructuring (die-privatbank.de)
  • Generali is consolidating operations into five regional centers in Munich, Cologne, Karlsruhe, Hamburg and Saarbrücken, closing offices in Aachen, Nürnberg and Stuttgart to reduce property costs and adapt to hybrid work (die-privatbank.de)
  • The insurer will invest more than €100 million (approx. $112 million) in technology and AI to automate routine tasks and drive long‑term efficiency gains (die-privatbank.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs is Generali cutting in Germany?
Generali's German subsidiary plans to cut 800 jobs by the end of 2030.
What percentage of Generali Germany's workforce will be affected?
About 9% of Generali Germany's current workforce of 9,100 employees will be affected.
How will Generali implement the workforce reduction?
The reduction will mainly occur through retirements and attrition.
Why is Generali consolidating office locations?
Generali is consolidating office locations to lower property costs due to increased hybrid working.
How much will Generali invest in technology and AI?
Generali plans to invest more than €100 million in technology and artificial intelligence.

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