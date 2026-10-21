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Finance

Fineco CEO says keeping technology in-house key as AI use grows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Finance Banking technology Digital banking Artificial Intelligence

Fineco’s CEO Explains Why In-House Tech Matters as AI Adoption Grows

By Valentina Za

Fineco’s Hybrid Tech Strategy and the Rise of AI in Banking

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Fineco's mix of external cloud services and in-house capabilities will help the Italian digital bank to keep IT costs in check and better manage technology risks as its use of AI grows, its chief executive said.

Fineco, a pioneer in Italian digital banking, has built a business that spans online brokerage to asset management around its proprietary technology and a lean operating model.

Hybrid Infrastructure: Balancing Cloud and In-House Systems

"We run a hybrid infrastructure. Some elements are in the cloud, but wherever possible we keep critical components in-house and manage them directly," CEO Alessandro Foti told Reuters in an interview.

Developing AI In-House

"We develop and train AI agents, build up the knowledge base, and then replace third-party proprietary models with open-source alternatives hosted on-premise," he said.

Managing Risks and Costs in the Digital Era

Regulatory Concerns Over External Providers

Regulators regard reliance on external providers as a major source of vulnerability for financial institutions.

On Tuesday an hours-long outage affecting cloud services provided by Alphabet's Google in the UK disrupted services such as card payments at British digital bank Revolut.

Cost Risks of Cloud-Based Systems

Foti said a cloud-based system carried risks also on the cost front: a model where "the more I grow, the more I consume and the more I pay: that is clearly a risk."

Advantages of a Hybrid Model

A hybrid model "gives us greater control over everything we do and leaves us less exposed to the pricing power of suppliers."

Competition and Trust in the Italian Banking Sector

Revolut’s Growth and the Challenge of Trust

Asked about competition from Revolut, which this month said it had become Italy's fifth largest bank by number of clients, Foti said it takes time to gain the trust of savers.

"It's one thing to be a payments gateway, and another to manage people's money. They can get there, but it's a long process," he said.

Fineco’s Experience Building Trust

"It's a process we know very well: when we started out people loved our services, but they would not trust us with their savings. More than two decades later we grow three times faster than the sector in private banking."

Attracting New Clients and the Future of Wealth Management

Growth in Client Acquisition

New clients at Fineco were up 26% in the first half of the year, with the pace of acquisition rising 51%.

Appealing to Younger Generations

Foti said Fineco's fair pricing model appealed to younger Italians who stand to inherit an estimated €200 billion ($225 billion) a year over the next 15 years, in a country where income growth has stalled.

Focus on Value for Money

"Those generations will increasingly depend on the efficient management of accumulated wealth rather than on income growth, making them much more focused on value for money."

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina ZaEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Hybrid infrastructure—cloud plus on‑premise—lets Fineco manage IT costs and risks while replacing third‑party AI with open‑source, on‑prem models
  • Fineco’s AI rollout—from onboarding to advisory tools—is enhancing productivity, client engagement, and supporting growth
  • Strong H1 2026 results: new clients up ~26‑51%, net sales up ~35%, underpinning Fineco’s efficient, tech‑driven growth model

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Fineco prioritize in-house technology?
Fineco keeps critical technology components in-house to manage IT costs, mitigate risks, and maintain greater control as AI adoption increases.
What is Fineco’s approach to using AI in banking?
Fineco develops and trains AI agents in-house, builds its knowledge base, and replaces third-party AI models with open-source alternatives.
What risks are associated with cloud-based IT systems in banking?
Reliance on external cloud providers can make banks vulnerable to outages and price increases, impacting service stability and costs.
How has Fineco performed in acquiring new clients?
New client acquisition at Fineco increased by 26% in the first half of the year, with the pace rising by 51%.
How does Fineco view competition from other digital banks like Revolut?
Fineco believes that building savers' trust takes time, distinguishing between being a payments gateway and managing people’s savings.

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