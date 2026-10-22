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Irish central bank fines Coinbase unit €3.25 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Irish central bank fines Coinbase unit €3.25 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Banking cryptocurrency Regulation

Irish Central Bank Fines Coinbase Ireland €3.25 Million for Compliance Breaches

Details of the Central Bank of Ireland's Fine on Coinbase

Background of the Fine

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Ireland fined crypto asset-trading platform Coinbase's Irish unit €3.25 million ($3.65 million) for breaching safeguarding and outsourcing obligations between 2020 and 2025, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The bank said the fine follows a settlement it reached with Coinbase Ireland on Wednesday, and came after rules related to protecting customer funds and maintaining confidence in the financial system were breached.

Central Bank's Statement

"Payment and e-money firms have a fundamental obligation to fully safeguard customers' funds," Central Bank Director of Enforcement Karen O'Leary said.

"The Central Bank has made its supervisory expectations in this regard clear: we have no tolerance for weaknesses in safeguarding arrangements."

Coinbase's Response

A Coinbase spokesperson said it had self-reported the issues to the Central Bank and that "no customers suffered financial loss or were unable to access their funds as a result".

"These issues largely arose in the context of Coinbase taking steps to protect customers during periods of significant disruption," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Previous Regulatory Actions

Last year, the bank fined a Coinbase subsidiary €21.5 million for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist transaction monitoring obligations.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8915 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Sam Tobin)

Key Takeaways

  • The €3.25 million fine was imposed due to breaches in safeguarding customer funds and outsourcing oversight by Coinbase Ireland between 2020–2025, underlining regulatory strictness on consumer protections.
  • Coinbase self-reported the issues and no customers lost access to funds; this comes on the heels of a prior €21.46 million fine in November 2025 for anti‑money laundering failings (centralbank.ie).
  • The fines signal Ireland’s Central Bank is closely scrutinizing both consumer fund safeguarding and AML compliance in crypto‑asset service providers amid evolving MiCAR and outsourcing regulations (centralbank.ie).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Central Bank of Ireland fine Coinbase Ireland?
Coinbase Ireland was fined €3.25 million for breaching safeguarding and outsourcing obligations related to protecting customer funds between 2020 and 2025.
Were customers affected by Coinbase Ireland's breaches?
According to Coinbase, no customers suffered financial loss or were unable to access their funds as a result of the issues.
What were the safeguarding obligations breached by Coinbase?
The breaches involved failures in protecting customer funds and maintaining confidence in the financial system, as required by the Central Bank.
Has Coinbase faced fines from the Irish central bank before?
Yes, a Coinbase subsidiary was fined €21.5 million last year for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist transaction monitoring obligations.

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