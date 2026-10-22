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European banks seek alternative cross-border expansion strategies, Morningstar DBRS says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European banks seek alternative cross-border expansion strategies, Morningstar DBRS says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets

European Banks Turn to Minority Stakes, Partnerships for Cross-Border Growth

Strategies and Trends in European Cross-Border Banking Expansion

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Uneven European banking regulation, national barriers to liquidity and capital and political opposition to foreign takeovers have pushed European banks to seek lower-profile ways to grow abroad, credit rating agency Morningstar DBRS said on Thursday.

Cross-Border Investments and Exceptions

• European lenders have stepped up cross-border investments, though UniCredit's takeover offer for Commerzbank remains an exception, Morningstar DBRS said in a note

Shift from Mergers to Alternative Growth Approaches

• With the European Union's banking union project on a stall, lenders are turning to minority stakes, joint ventures and partnerships rather than full mergers

Minority Stakes as a Preferred Route

• Minority stakes, the most visible route according to the credit agency, sometimes near the mandatory takeover threshold or stay below 10% to avoid both European Central Bank authorisation and a stricter capital treatment

Recent Notable Minority Stake Acquisitions

• France's Crédit Agricole raised its stake in Italy's Banco BPM to 29.3% in July, after agreeing in June to acquire 9.9% of Spanish peer Banco de Crédito Social Cooperativo

• In October, unlisted French cooperative banking group BPCE bought around 7% of Spain's Banco Sabadell, saying it would not raise the stake above 9.9%

• UniCredit raised its holding in Alpha bank to around 29.8% in January, after initially buying 9% of the Greek bank in 2023

Joint Ventures and Partnerships

• Banks are also using joint ventures or bank-insurance deals, Morningstar DBRS said, citing the recent partnership between National Bank of Greece and Allianz

Benefits and Limitations of These Strategies

• "These actions offer a lower-risk route to diversify earnings ... however, they provide limited management control and still consume capital", it said

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Regulatory disunity and political resistance make full-scale bank mergers across Europe rare—banks favor minority investments or partnerships instead. (d2233.cms.socastsrm.com)
  • Crédit Agricole, BPCE, and UniCredit have taken small but strategic stakes in Banco BPM, Banco Sabadell, and Alpha Bank—typically staying below thresholds triggering takeover rules or stricter ECB oversight. (presse.credit-agricole.com)
  • Banks also opt for joint ventures and insurance partnerships (e.g. NBG‑Allianz) to diversify abroad with lower risk, though these offer limited control and still demand capital. (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving European banks to seek alternative cross-border expansion strategies?
Uneven European banking regulation, national barriers to liquidity and capital, and political opposition to foreign takeovers are leading banks to pursue lower-profile growth methods.
What approaches are European banks using for cross-border expansion?
They are opting for minority stakes, joint ventures, and partnerships instead of full mergers and takeovers.
Why are minority stakes attractive for European banks expanding abroad?
Minority stakes help banks avoid European Central Bank authorization and stricter capital requirements by staying below certain ownership thresholds.
Can you provide examples of recent cross-border investments by European banks?
Crédit Agricole raised its stake in Banco BPM, BPCE purchased a stake in Banco Sabadell, and UniCredit increased its holding in Alpha bank.
What are the limitations of these alternative cross-border strategies?
They provide limited management control and still consume capital, though they offer lower risk compared to full acquisitions.

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