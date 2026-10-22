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UK factory output expected to stabilise, CBI survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK factory output expected to stabilise, CBI survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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UK Factory Output Predicted to Stabilise Amid Orders Dip, CBI Survey Shows

CBI Survey Highlights and Sector Outlook

Manufacturing Output Expectations

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Output in Britain's manufacturing sector is expected to stabilise in the next three months despite a dip in orders in October, a Confederation of British Industry survey showed on Thursday.

The reading of -1 in the CBI's volume of output gauge for the next three months came after a run of flat or falling production that began in mid-2022.

Challenges Facing the Sector

"But with orders still falling and labour shortages picking up, significant challenges remain," CBI senior economist Cameron Martin said.

Profitability and Investment Concerns

"Stubbornly high costs are also squeezing profitability while deteriorating competitiveness and fragile business confidence continue to weigh on investment decisions."

Recent Performance and Key Survey Metrics

Official data has shown solid growth in Britain's manufacturing output this year.

  • The CBI's monthly order books balance dropped to -32 in October from -9 in September
  • The survey's quarterly gauge of expectations for output in the months ahead improved to -1 from -30 in July
  • The quarterly measure of expected domestic prices rose to +24 from +11

Survey Methodology and Notes

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • CBI’s volume of output gauge for next three months moved to –1 in October, suggesting stabilization after prolonged flat or falling production (cbi.org.uk)
  • Order book balance worsened significantly in October—from –9 in September to –32, highlighting weakening demand (uk.investing.com)
  • Despite stabilisation signs, manufacturers continue to face high costs, labour shortages, and fragile confidence, while official data shows modest growth in manufacturing and production sectors this year (ons.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the latest CBI survey indicate about UK factory output?
The CBI survey suggests that factory output in the UK is expected to stabilise in the next three months despite a decline in orders.
How have factory orders changed in October according to the CBI?
The CBI reported that its monthly order books balance dropped to -32 in October from -9 in September.
What challenges are UK manufacturers currently facing?
UK manufacturers face falling orders, increasing labour shortages, high costs squeezing profitability, deteriorating competitiveness, and fragile business confidence.
How have expected domestic prices changed, according to the survey?
The survey shows that the quarterly measure of expected domestic prices rose to +24 from +11.

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