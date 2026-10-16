GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Investors temper Anthropic IPO valuation expectations over revenue growth slowdown, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Investors temper Anthropic IPO valuation expectations over revenue growth slowdown, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Investor Concerns Lead to Reduced Anthropic IPO Valuation Amid Slowing Revenue

Anthropic IPO Faces Investor Scrutiny and Market Challenges

By Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen

Investor Reactions to Anthropic's Financial Disclosures

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Some current Anthropic investors and prospective investors in its upcoming initial public offering are weighing a lower valuation for the AI company after its latest financial disclosures, four people familiar with the matter said, amid broader concerns over the ballooning cost of financing AI.

Valuation Expectations and Adjustments

Some investors who attended Anthropic's investor day on Wednesday in San Francisco discussed a valuation of around $1.5 trillion, three of the people said, a significant step down from the roughly $2 trillion valuation that investors had previously expected for the November share sale.

Revenue Growth and Profitability

At Wednesday's meeting, Anthropic told prospective IPO investors that its third-quarter revenue jumped 45% to $16.8 billion from the previous quarter, and that it was profitable on an adjusted basis during the quarter. 

Concerns Over Slowing Growth

While those numbers assuaged some concerns about the massive costs of developing AI systems, some investors were disappointed by the slowing sequential growth rate in the latest quarter, as Anthropic's revenue more than doubled from the first quarter to $11.6 billion in the second quarter, the people added.  They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. 

Anthropic did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Potential Impact on the Broader AI Market

A cooler reception for Anthropic's IPO could weigh on the wider AI market, whose near-term prospects investors see as hinging largely on the share sale's success, followed by OpenAI's potential listing next year.

BELLWETHER IPO

Market Conditions and Investor Sentiment

The concerns from investors come as a tech selloff is roiling global financial markets and has hurt AI infrastructure companies, chipmakers and so-called neocloud providers that rent computing power for AI broadly. Shares and bonds of Nvidia-backed CoreWeave tumbled on Thursday, reflecting growing investor concern about an AI buildout that is increasingly being financed with borrowed money.

A disappointing share sale for Anthropic could further add to investor worries about the AI buildout.  

Recent IPO Setbacks in the Tech Sector

The IPO market has suffered some setbacks recently, after data center operator SB Energy decided to delay its listing last month, while nuclear technology company Holtec Nuclear pulled its plans to go public.  

Key Players and Company Background

During Wednesday's meeting at Anthropic's headquarters in San Francisco, attendees, mostly the company's most prominent investors, met with CEO Dario Amodei and finance chief Krishna Rao. 

The Information earlier reported that investors were considering a lower valuation.

Anthropic's Growth and Strategic Partnerships

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives including Amodei and his sister Daniela Amodei, who is now Anthropic's president, Anthropic has emerged as one of the leading generative AI developers with its Claude family of models. The company's rapid growth has been underpinned by Alphabet's Google and Amazon, which are simultaneously investors, suppliers of computing power and important distribution partners, as well as AI competitors.

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Last year, Anthropic's revenue surged twelvefold to nearly $4.6 billion, even as the company lost more than $8 billion on an operating basis, excluding writedowns of various liabilities mostly tied to previous fundraising, Reuters reported last month. In its IPO prospectus seen exclusively by Reuters in September, Anthropic laid out a vision that AI will transform the global economy more profoundly than ​industrialization, electricity and the internet, even as it reported a loss of $42 billion in 2025 and projected more spending for the upcoming AI buildout. 

The company has committed to spending at least $518 billion over a decade for cloud services, computing and infrastructure.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen in New York; Additional reporting by Krystal Hu in San Francisco; Editing by Echo Wang, Kenneth Li and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic’s Q3 revenue surged 45% sequentially to $16.8 billion, but that’s a sharp slowdown from Q2’s growth of over 140%, cooling investor enthusiasm for a sky‑high valuation. (investing.com)
  • Some investors now see a valuation of around $1.5 trillion for the November IPO—down significantly from earlier expectations near $2 trillion. (investing.com)
  • Anthropic reported 2025 revenue of nearly $4.6 billion (a 12‑fold year-on-year increase) but posted a net loss of about $42 billion and plans to spend $518 billion on cloud, compute and infrastructure over the coming years. (qz.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are investors lowering their valuation expectations for Anthropic's IPO?
Investors are lowering valuation expectations due to Anthropic’s slower sequential revenue growth and rising costs associated with financing AI development.
How much revenue did Anthropic generate in the third quarter?
Anthropic reported third-quarter revenue of $16.8 billion, up 45% from the previous quarter.
What impact could a lower Anthropic IPO have on the AI market?
A lower IPO reception for Anthropic could negatively affect broader AI market sentiment and influence the prospects of other AI IPOs.
Who are some of Anthropic’s major backers?
Anthropic's major backers include Alphabet’s Google and Amazon, who are also suppliers and distribution partners.
How much is Anthropic planning to spend on cloud services and infrastructure?
Anthropic has committed to spending at least $518 billion over the next decade on cloud services, computing, and infrastructure.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for ACG orders 75 Airbus A320neo jets in lessor's biggest purchase yet

ACG orders 75 Airbus A320neo jets in lessor's biggest purchase yet

Image for Vehicles from Geely brands to come with Google built-in services outside China

Vehicles from Geely brands to come with Google built-in services outside China

Image for Air traffic disrupted in Italy due to technical fault

Air traffic disrupted in Italy due to technical fault

Image for UK water regulator finds Severn Trent unit breached wastewater obligations

UK water regulator finds Severn Trent unit breached wastewater obligations

Image for China ready to cooperate with EU in tackling global imbalances

China ready to cooperate with EU in tackling global imbalances

Image for UK banking stocks dip on media report of budget tax increase

UK banking stocks dip on media report of budget tax increase

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Money transfer firm Wise raises revenue growth outlook as cross-border volumes jump
Money transfer firm Wise raises revenue growth outlook as cross-border volumes jump
Image for UK watchdog moves to protect energy market from wholesale price swings
UK watchdog moves to protect energy market from wholesale price swings
Image for Ithaca Energy CEO Luciano Vasques to step down
Ithaca Energy CEO Luciano Vasques to step down
Image for Man Group's assets under management hit record $270.9 billion, volatility drives inflows
Man Group's assets under management hit record $270.9 billion, volatility drives inflows
Image for Dolce & Gabbana Beauty unit sees double-digit growth in 2026
Dolce & Gabbana Beauty unit sees double-digit growth in 2026
Image for Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit
Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit
Image for Schneider Electric raises 2026 targets again on booming data centre demand
Schneider Electric raises 2026 targets again on booming data centre demand
Image for G7 to launch exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks
G7 to launch exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks
Image for Analysis-Hedge funds' role comes into focus following European bonds turmoil
Analysis-Hedge funds' role comes into focus following European bonds turmoil
Image for How Healey's first UK budget could ripple through markets
How Healey's first UK budget could ripple through markets
Image for Mideast war alters global bunker buying patterns, industry execs say
Mideast war alters global bunker buying patterns, industry execs say
Image for 3M to argue Australia's $1.4 billion 'forever chemicals' lawsuit legally flawed, court hears
3M to argue Australia's $1.4 billion 'forever chemicals' lawsuit legally flawed, court hears
View All Finance Posts