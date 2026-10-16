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European satellite stocks rally as investors reassess Starlink rivals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European satellite stocks rally as investors reassess Starlink rivals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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European Satellite Stocks Rally as Investors Boost Eutelsat and SES on Starlink Concerns

European Satellite Operators Gain Amid Starlink Developments

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Eutelsat and SES Shares Surge

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shares in European satellite operator Eutelsat surged on Friday, adding nearly a quarter in value this week as Ukraine faced speed limits on SpaceX's Starshield satellite system, which has renewed investor interest in European alternatives.

Eutelsat shares were up 12% by 0909 GMT, bringing weekly gains to 23%. Paris-listed SES, another European satellite operator, also rose 6.7%.

White House Order Impacts Starshield in Ukraine

Reuters reported on Friday that an order to limit Starshield services in Ukraine came from inside the White House, citing two US officials and a Western official briefed on the matter.

Analyst Perspectives on Market Shifts

Equity analysts said the development reinforced the case for European satellite operators at a time when governments increasingly seek alternatives to US technology.

"The Starlink Ukrainian issue helped," Oddo BHF analyst Stéphane Beyazian said about the share moves.

Reconsidering European Satellite Industry

"But more generally, shares have been done so much due to the Starlink risk — now investors are reconsidering them as the European industry will not disappear to Starlink," he added.

Eutelsat and OneWeb: Europe's Challenger to Starlink

Eutelsat operates OneWeb, a network of about 600 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites providing space-based broadband connectivity to governments, airlines and telecoms operators.

Government Backing and Market Position

Backed by the French and British governments, OneWeb is widely seen as Europe's leading challenger to Starlink, whose vast network dominates the global LEO broadband internet market.

Operational Capabilities in Ukraine

Eutelsat CEO Jean-François Fallacher said in March the company had sold its entire capacity in Ukraine and was operating as a dual-use company with thousands of antennas active and devices able to operate in environments with GPS jamming.

Investor Sentiment and Future Outlook

ING analyst Jan Frederik Slijkerman said Eutelsat and SES have become more attractive to some investors following a slump that had started in the summer.

IRIS² Project and Complementary Satellite Connectivity

"We don’t see (Europe's IRIS² satellite project) fully replicating Starlink’s capabilities in the short term, although SES and Eutelsat can already provide complementary satellite connectivity," Slijkerman said.

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Eutelsat shares climbed around 15% intraday Friday, bringing weekly gains to ~25%; SES also rose ~6% amid concerns over Starshield service limits (marketscreener.com).
  • The White House reportedly ordered speed restrictions on Starshield in Ukraine, spurring renewed interest in European operators seen as more sovereign and reliable (thedailybeast.com).
  • Longer‑term, Europe is accelerating development of its own sovereign satellite networks—most notably IRIS²—which will bolster capacity and autonomy, strengthening providers like Eutelsat and SES (tomshardware.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did European satellite stocks rise this week?
European satellite stocks like Eutelsat rose after Ukraine faced SpaceX Starshield restrictions, renewing investor interest in alternatives.
Which European satellite operators saw share price increases?
Eutelsat and SES both saw significant share price increases, with Eutelsat up 23% weekly and SES rising by 6.7%.
What is Europe’s leading alternative to Starlink?
OneWeb, operated by Eutelsat, is seen as Europe's leading challenger to Starlink in the LEO satellite broadband market.
How did Starlink’s situation in Ukraine affect investor sentiment?
The order to limit Starshield services in Ukraine highlighted the need for alternatives, making European satellite firms more attractive to investors.

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