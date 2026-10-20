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Hims & Hers Health launches online weight management service for men in Germany - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hims & Hers Health launches online weight management service for men in Germany

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Hims & Hers Health Unveils Online Weight Management for Men in Germany

Hims & Hers Health Expands Telehealth Services in Germany

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hims & Hers Health said on Tuesday it launched an online weight management service for men in Germany, marking a deeper investment by the US telehealth firm in one of Europe's largest healthcare markets.

Key Details of the German Launch

Here are some details:

Online Consultation and Treatment Process

• The service allows patients to complete an online consultation and, if eligible, receive treatment prescribed by EU-licensed clinicians, while those requiring in-person care are referred to local healthcare providers

Financial Information

• The company did not disclose financial details of the German launch

Addressing Obesity in Germany

• Hims said it was entering the market as obesity remains a major health concern in Germany. Nearly one in five adults live with the condition, while more than six in 10 men are overweight, it said

Access to Weight-Loss Treatments

• The company said access to weight-loss treatments remains limited because health insurance plans typically do not cover the medicines, leaving patients to pay out of pocket

Survey Data on Weight Management

• Hims cited survey data showing that more than 75% of adults who had tried to manage their weight did so without professional help

Hims & Hers Health's European Presence

• The company already operates in Europe through the UK, where it strengthened its presence with the acquisition of London-based digital health startup Zava last year

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Padmanabhan Ananthan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Service enables fully online consultation and treatment by EU‑licensed clinicians; referrals made when in‑person care is needed
  • Launch addresses Germany’s elevated overweight and obesity rates—19 % obese, over 60 % of men overweight—amid limited insurance coverage for weight‑loss meds
  • This move builds on Hims & Hers’ European growth following its 2025 acquisition of ZAVA, establishing local infrastructure across multiple markets

Frequently Asked Questions

What service has Hims & Hers Health launched in Germany?
Hims & Hers Health has launched an online weight management service for men in Germany, offering digital consultations and prescribed treatments.
How do patients access weight management services from Hims & Hers in Germany?
Patients complete an online consultation and, if eligible, receive prescriptions from EU-licensed clinicians. Those needing in-person care are referred locally.
Does insurance in Germany cover weight-loss treatments?
No, most health insurance plans in Germany do not cover weight-loss medicines, so patients typically pay out of pocket.
What statistics highlight the obesity issue in Germany?
Nearly one in five adults in Germany are obese and over 60% of men are overweight, according to Hims & Hers Health.
What experience does Hims & Hers have in Europe's health market?
Hims & Hers already operates in Europe through the UK and recently acquired London-based digital health startup Zava.

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