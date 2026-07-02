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India refiner Nayara's gasoline sold to Russia via traders, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India refiner Nayara's gasoline sold to Russia via traders, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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India's Nayara Gasoline Exported to Russia Via Traders Amid Sanctions

Overview of Nayara Energy's Gasoline Exports to Russia

By Nidhi Verma

Background: Russia's Fuel Shortages and Indian Gasoline Exports

NEW DELHI, July 2 (Reuters) - Traders have sold gasoline produced by Indian refiner Nayara Energy to Russia, which is grappling with fuel shortages triggered by Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Russia had begun seaborne imports of gasoline from India, without naming the supplier.

Stakeholders and Responses

Nayara did not respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment. Russian oil major Rosneft has a 49% stake in Nayara.

Indian Government's Position

At a Thursday media briefing, Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Indian companies were not selling fuel to Russia but it was "possible" that Russia purchased Indian-origin fuel from traders.

Impact of Sanctions on Nayara's Operations

Russia-backed private refiner Nayara has been relying on traders to import crude and export refined fuels since European Union sanctions imposed last July complicated payments with customers and suppliers. 

Nayara's 400,000 barrels-per-day Vadinar refinery in western India has been processing only Russian oil since other suppliers backed out following the sanctions.

Details of Gasoline Shipments

Reuters reported on Wednesday that at least 60,000 metric tons of gasoline had been dispatched from India to Russia, citing an industry source, with another source saying that two tankers, carrying 30,000 to 40,000 tons each, had been sent.

Shipping and Logistics

A tanker invoice seen by Reuters on Thursday showed that the vessel Agni loaded with gasoline from Vadinar sailed for Fujairah on June 20, although LSEG tanker data showed that the Cameroon-flagged vessel had passed beyond Fujairah and was in Suez headed north.

(Reporting by Nidhi VermaEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Nayara Energy’s Vadinar refinery, processing exclusively Russian crude due to EU sanctions since July 2025, typically exports around 4 million barrels of refined products monthly via traders (economictimes.indiatimes.com).
  • EU sanctions imposed on July 18, 2025, targeted Nayara’s refinery, restricting its access to insurance, shipping, and financial services, prompting reliance on sanctioned ‘dark fleet’ vessels and shadow shipping networks (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Following Ukrainian attacks that triggered fuel shortages in Russia, at least 60,000 metric tons of gasoline—loaded at the Vadinar refinery—were dispatched via traders, with tanker-tracking data showing shipments bound for Russia via Fujairah and Suez routes (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Nayara Energy and what role does it play in gasoline exports?
Nayara Energy is an Indian refiner partly owned by Rosneft. It produces gasoline at its Vadinar refinery and, via traders, exported gasoline to Russia.
Why is Russia importing gasoline from India?
Russia is importing gasoline from India due to domestic fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure.
How are EU sanctions affecting Nayara's operations?
EU sanctions have complicated payments for Nayara, making it rely on traders for both importing crude and exporting refined fuels.
How much gasoline has been exported from India to Russia?
At least 60,000 metric tons of gasoline have been dispatched from India to Russia, with two tankers reportedly involved.
What fuel does Nayara's Vadinar refinery process?
Since the imposition of EU sanctions, Nayara's Vadinar refinery has been processing only Russian oil.

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