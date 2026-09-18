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Hyundai Motor CEO warns of Chinese vehicle surge in the US without guardrails - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hyundai Motor CEO warns of Chinese vehicle surge in the US without guardrails

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Hyundai CEO: US Risks Chinese Vehicle Surge Without Import Safeguards

By Abhirup Roy and Hyunjoo Jin

Hyundai CEO Warns of Chinese Auto Imports and Market Impact

SAN JOSE, California/SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor CEO Jose Munoz warned on Thursday that the US could face a similar wave of Chinese auto imports that has disrupted Europe's car market unless Washington maintains tariffs and other market-access safeguards.

Chinese Automakers' Expansion in Europe

Chinese automakers have rapidly expanded in Europe, eroding the market share and profitability of established manufacturers including Hyundai and Volkswagen by offering vehicles at significantly lower prices.

Price Advantage of Chinese Vehicles

Munoz said Chinese vehicles are 30% to 40% cheaper than rival models in some markets, including Italy, Spain and France.

That is despite trade barriers including tariffs or minimum pricing commitments that the European Union imposed on ​Chinese-built electric vehicles after concluding they benefited from ​unfair state ⁠subsidies.

Britain, which left the bloc in 2020, has not introduced similar tariffs.

Impact on the UK Market

"The UK, which in the past was a very profitable, very strong market, has become like China," he said in San Jose, California. "All the top sellers are Chinese because there are no barriers."

"So I think we could expect similar things to happen in the US, at different levels, unless there are certain conditions," he said, referring to measures like the EU's tariffs and other market-access requirements.

Market Share and Regulatory Responses

The share of Chinese-branded cars sold ​in the EU rose to more than 9% in the first half of this year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. In Britain, the share was 15% of new car ​registrations, data from the Society of ​Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed earlier this year.

EU and US Regulatory Measures

Brussels is also working on "Made in Europe" rules that will set minimum local content limits for electric vehicles sold in the ​bloc, forcing Chinese automakers to search for factories in the region.

Munoz said the US needs to impose conditions on Chinese companies "to be able to minimize the impact."

"But the impact is going to be there for sure," he said.

Tariffs and Political Perspectives

The US effectively blocks imports of Chinese electric vehicles with tariffs of about 100%. President Donald Trump told Fox News last week he would welcome Chinese automakers if they built vehicles in the country.

Munoz echoed warnings from Detroit automakers that Chinese brands could eventually enter the US market. Ford CEO Jim Farley told employees in July that the company was preparing for the possibility of Chinese automakers entering the US within the next 5 to 10 years.

Chinese Automotive Innovation

Having run Nissan's China operations roughly a decade ago, Munoz said he is impressed by the speed of the country's automotive advances.

"The level of innovation, the level of improvement, the technology is unbelievable," he said.

Hyundai's Self-Driving Technology Development

Delays and Partnerships

COMPANY NEEDS TIME FOR OWN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY

Asked about delays to Hyundai's in-house Level 2++ advanced driver-assistance system, which is comparable to Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, Munoz said the company needs more time to collect data and validate safety performance.

Hyundai Motor Group pushed back the planned launch of vehicles equipped with its proprietary driver-assistance software to late 2029 from a previous target of late 2027.

In the meantime, Hyundai is working with Nvidia to launch the Level 2+ and Level 2++ equipped vehicles in 2028.

"I don't like delaying anything," Munoz said. "If you're humble, you realize your technology is not good, maybe you need to try a partnership," he added, referring to the Nvidia tie-up.

Vertical Integration and Future Plans

Still, he said Hyundai ultimately plans to develop its own self-driving vehicles and battery technologies, arguing that vertical integration remains central to the group's strategy.

"We want to internalize," he said. "We may buy things here or there, or have partnerships temporarily, but for relevant technologies like batteries, we want to have our own technology." The group also owns US autonomous-vehicle firm Motional.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Jose, California and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Chinese automakers rapidly expanded in Europe, doubling share to ~6% in 2025 and reaching ~11% in the UK, ~9% in Spain and Italy—even with EU EV tariffs in place (investing.com).
  • Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz warned the US could face a similar influx of low-cost Chinese vehicles unless tariffs and market‑access safeguards remain (investing.com).
  • US currently imposes ~100% tariffs on Chinese EVs, and automakers including Hyundai and Ford urge policy measures to fend off competition while they ramp up their own self‑driving and EV ambitions (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Hyundai’s CEO warning about Chinese vehicle imports in the US?
Hyundai’s CEO warned that without proper tariffs and market safeguards, the US could face a disruptive surge of cheaper Chinese auto imports, similar to what has happened in Europe.
What effect have Chinese vehicles had on Europe’s car market?
Chinese automakers have increased their market share by offering vehicles 30-40% cheaper than competitors, impacting sales and profits of established European car brands.
What measures are being used in Europe against Chinese-built vehicles?
The European Union has imposed tariffs and minimum pricing commitments on Chinese-built electric vehicles after finding they benefited from unfair state subsidies.
Is the US currently protected from Chinese auto imports?
The US currently imposes about 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, effectively blocking their imports.
What is Hyundai’s position on self-driving vehicle technology?
Hyundai is delaying its proprietary self-driving software to 2029 to collect more safety data, while partnering with Nvidia for interim advanced driver-assistance systems.

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