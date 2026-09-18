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Morning Bid: BOJ struggling to keep pace with hiking partners - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: BOJ struggling to keep pace with hiking partners

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Bank of Japan Hikes Interest Rates as Global Markets Watch Closely

Global Market Reactions and Key Developments

Bank of Japan's Interest Rate Decision

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates, as expected, though it knocked the yen by sounding a fraction less hawkish than its peers.

Significantly, the hike, coming just three months after it last raised rates, breaks a pattern of twice-yearly rate rises.

BOJ's Policy Approach Compared to Global Peers

It's just that the BOJ has been tightening policy so slowly that the rest of the world has caught up and then some, and even Friday's decision came with two dovish dissents.

Nearly three more US interest rate hikes are priced in by the middle of next year, with similar expectations for Europe and Britain. Another two are anticipated for Japan.

Market Expectations and Central Bank Communications

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's news conference will be closely watched for whether he can hold those expectations.

Other Central Banks and Global Economic Signals

Another two hikes are priced for Australia, though its rates are already the highest in the G10. On Friday, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock warned some of the upside risks to inflation appeared to be materialising.

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis exchanged fresh strikes across their border on Thursday and Yemenis took to boats in the Red Sea to escape fighting, as the spreading Middle East war created new threats to global oil supplies.

Hope that traders will find new routes to market kept a lid on further rises in crude prices, leaving them hovering just above $100 a barrel and up nearly 15% so far this month.

China has privately asked Tehran to help rein in Yemen's Houthis after an appeal to Beijing by Saudi Arabia following the Iran-backed group's military blitz in the past week, according to three Iranian sources familiar with the matter.

Asian Stock Markets and Wall Street Influence

Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets were fairly steady thanks to a positive lead from Wall Street, as markets seemed relieved that the Fed was getting serious about dampening inflation.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

  • BOJ Ueda news conference
  • UK retail sales, US industrial production
  • Fed's Bowman and Schmid speak

(Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • BOJ raised its policy rate to 1.25%, the highest in 31 years, but deviated from its usual semi‑annual tightening cadence, signaling more gradual hawkishness than other central banks. (apnews.com)
  • Markets expect nearly three more US rate hikes by mid‑2027, similar expectations in Europe and the UK, with Japan priced in for two more; RBA also eyed for further tightening as inflation risks mount. (kiplinger.com)
  • Conflict escalation in the Red Sea from Saudi–Houthi clashes threatens oil supply via Bab al‑Mandab, pushing Brent above $100/bbl, though alternate routes provide some relief. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Bank of Japan raise interest rates?
The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to address inflation, although its pace has been slower than other central banks.
How did the BOJ rate hike impact the yen?
Despite the rate hike, the yen weakened as the BOJ appeared less hawkish compared to its global peers.
What are the market expectations for further BOJ rate hikes?
Markets anticipate two more BOJ rate hikes by the middle of next year, with similar forecasts for the US and Europe.
How did global events affect oil prices?
Tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel, rising nearly 15% this month due to supply threats.
What other central bank actions were highlighted?
The Reserve Bank of Australia warned on inflation risks and the US Federal Reserve signaled a strong stance on curbing inflation.

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