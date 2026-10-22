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Hitachi Energy to invest $77 million in new Brazil plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy infrastructure

Hitachi Energy to Invest $77 Million in New Power Transformer Plant in Brazil

Hitachi Energy's Expansion Plans in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hitachi Energy will build a new plant in Brazil to produce components for power transformers, the company said on Thursday, in a $77 million investment aimed at expanding supplies of equipment essential to power infrastructure.

The announcement brings the current investment plan of the energy unit of Japanese conglomerate Hitachi in Brazil to $350 million, the firm said in an interview, adding that it would more than double its production capacity in the segment.

Details of the New Plant

  • Location and Adjacency

    The new plant will be located in Pindamonhangaba, Sao Paulo state, adjacent to a facility the company is building to manufacture high-voltage transformers

  • Production Focus

    The unit will make components such as bushings and tap changers

  • Market Reach

    Domestic and International Supply

    The facility will supply the Brazilian market and other strategic export destinations, including North America and the Middle East

  • Additional Investments

    Expansion of Electrical Insulation Materials Production

    Part of the investment will also be used to expand the production of electrical insulation materials at the firm's facility in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Fernando Cardoso; Editing by Gabriel Araujo)

Key Takeaways

  • The new Pindamonhangaba facility will fabricate critical transformer components—bushings, tap changers, insulation materials—to serve Brazil and export markets like North America and the Middle East, strengthening supply chains and power infrastructure.
  • This US$77 million outlay augments Hitachi Energy’s prior commitments in Brazil—bringing its total investment in the country to around US$350 million, notably including an earlier US$200 million pledge for transformer manufacturing and an additional US$70 million to accelerate expansions.
  • The expansion aligns with Hitachi Energy’s broader Latin America strategy to meet rising global electrification demand, double Brazilian production capacity, and support the energy transition with sustainable, locally sourced infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hitachi Energy building in Brazil?
Hitachi Energy is building a new plant in Pindamonhangaba, Sao Paulo state, to produce components for power transformers.
How much is Hitachi Energy investing in the new Brazil plant?
Hitachi Energy is investing $77 million in the new plant, bringing its total investment plan in Brazil to $350 million.
What components will the new plant manufacture?
The new plant will manufacture components such as bushings and tap changers for power transformers.
Which markets will the new facility supply?
The facility will supply the Brazilian market as well as strategic export destinations like North America and the Middle East.
Will Hitachi Energy expand any other facilities in Brazil?
Yes, part of the investment will be used to expand the production of electrical insulation materials at the Guarulhos facility in Sao Paulo state.

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