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EU antitrust regulators to decide on Deutsche Boerse, Allfunds deal by November 27 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU antitrust regulators to decide on Deutsche Boerse, Allfunds deal by November 27

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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EU Regulators to Rule on €5.35bn Deutsche Boerse, Allfunds Deal by November 27

Overview of the Deutsche Boerse and Allfunds Acquisition

EU Antitrust Review Timeline

BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by November 27 whether to approve Deutsche Boerse's €5.35 billion ($6 billion) acquisition of Amsterdam-listed fund trading platform Allfunds, a European Commission filing showed on Thursday.

Strategic Importance of the Deal

Deutsche Boerse's Expansion Goals

Deutsche Boerse, which has said the deal is part of its goal of becoming a European champion in providing critical infrastructure for financial markets, put in a request for EU approval earlier on Thursday, according to the filing.

Regulatory Process and Possible Outcomes

Commission's Review Options

The Commission, which is the EU competition enforcer, can approve the deal with or without remedies after its preliminary review or it can open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

Currency Conversion Reference

($1 = 0.8912 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Decision deadline set for November 27 to approve or impose remedies on the €5.35 billion deal.
  • Acquisition aligns with Deutsche Boerse’s strategy to become a leading European financial infrastructure provider, leveraging Allfunds’ distribution platform and its own post‑trade capabilities.
  • Deal has already cleared shareholder hurdles and is expected to close in H1 2027, pending regulatory approval.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will EU regulators decide on the Deutsche Boerse and Allfunds deal?
EU antitrust regulators will make a decision by November 27.
What is the value of Deutsche Boerse's proposed acquisition of Allfunds?
The acquisition is valued at €5.35 billion ($6 billion).
What options does the European Commission have regarding the deal?
The Commission can approve the deal with or without remedies, or launch a four-month investigation if there are serious concerns.
Why does Deutsche Boerse want to acquire Allfunds?
Deutsche Boerse aims to strengthen its position as a European champion in providing critical infrastructure for financial markets.

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