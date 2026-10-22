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Steep bill for AI buildout punishes Meta, other tech favorites - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Steep bill for AI buildout punishes Meta, other tech favorites

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Rising AI Buildout Costs Drive Sharp Selloff for Meta and Tech Firms

AI Investment Surge Triggers Market Volatility

By Lewis Krauskopf and Sudeshna Ghoshal

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The tab for the next round of the AI buildout came due on Thursday.

Meta and Tech Giants Face Investor Backlash

Investors sold shares of Meta Platforms and a wealth of companies central to the AI trade, a day after Meta -- one of the so-called hyperscalers spending billions to build data centers and other infrastructure supporting the AI boom -- said it would issue a new class of shares that will help it raise funds. 

Meta fell 8%, its largest drop since July. SpaceX declined 9% and semiconductor giant Nvidia -- a bellwether of the AI trade -- dropped 4%. The Nasdaq Composite was on track for its largest decline in four months. 

A 10% plunge in shares of semiconductor company Lam Research following its results also weighed on sentiment and sent the semiconductor index to its largest decline since July.

Uncertainty Over AI Payoffs and Funding

The pullback is the latest test for the AI trade, focusing on the rising costs of a long-term project the payoffs from which remain uncertain and will likely be unevenly distributed. Tech firms have borrowed huge sums over the past year for AI spending, but Wall Street now expects that higher interest rates mean the likes of Meta will sell billions of dollars in stock to fund the next round of building – putting pressure on share prices by increasing the number of shares outstanding. 

It is an unwelcome development in a market where major US stock indexes remain near all-time highs despite a punishing month of volatile trading.

ROI Concerns and Market Sentiment

Selling started with "the big question about the (return on investment) on all the spending," said Matthew Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. "It's just becoming more and more evident to people that it's going to take a lot longer."

Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York, agreed that ROI concerns are central while also citing reported remarks by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang about a financing bottleneck for smaller AI companies as contributing to the selling. 

Meta's New Funding Strategy and Financials

Meta on Wednesday said it would use new Class C shares, which hold no voting power, to fund AI spending and other priorities. Meta also raised the low end of its annual spending forecast to $135 billion from $130 billion, with the high end unchanged at $145 billion.

That level of spending will require lots of investor participation in coming stock sales. Meta reported negative free cash flow of $2.12 billion in the third quarter, compared with positive free cash flow of $10.63 billion a year earlier. It was the first cash burn at Meta in more than a decade.

“More spending, negative free cash flow, not enough revenue being generated from the spend (is) concerning investors that this is just sort of a bit of a money pit,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Broader Market Impact and Investor Anxiety

The action highlights concern over how AI investment will be paid for. Credit default swaps tracking perceived default risk of many of the biggest AI players have risen over the past year, with Meta’s hitting a record on Thursday – reflecting uncertainty over who will benefit most from the sums being spent now.

Fresh signs of market pressure to curb spending on AI quickly translated on Thursday into a broad market selloff reflecting expectations that any AI pullback would hit US growth, resulting in a sharp rally in Treasury prices.

“The market seems to be real-time repricing the probabilities of a US ‘growth scare’ off the back of the AI reset,” Nomura Securities strategist Charlie McElligott wrote in a note to clients.

Challenges for Smaller AI and Neocloud Firms

Thursday’s selloff added to the pressure on the so-called neocloud companies at the heart of the AI buildout, with Nebius off 7% after announcing a new $3.5 billion credit line from Citigroup and CoreWeave, whose unsecured bond yields soared to 15% in last week’s AI selloff, down 9%.

Bank of America analyst Tal Liani said in a report on Thursday he maintains a buy rating and a price target of $140 on CoreWeave stock heading into next month’s earnings report, though he said he believes the firm will need to raise $20 billion to fund commitments to customers -- the sort of prospect that is generating investor anxiety now across the technology industry. 

"Nobody is worried about Meta or Amazon or Google getting the financing they need," Maley said. "But if it gets prohibitive for smaller companies, then you don't have to have an implosion of things to make people nervous."

(Reporting by Sudeshna Ghoshal in Bengaluru and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Colin Barr and Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta plans to issue non‑voting Class C common stock in January 2027, effectively a two‑for‑one split, to raise funds for its expensive AI expansion while preserving Mark Zuckerberg’s control (live.euronext.com).
  • Meta raised its full‑year capital expenditure forecast to $135 billion–$145 billion, up from $130 billion–$145 billion, with negative free cash flow of $2.12 billion in Q3 — its first cash burn in over a decade (live.euronext.com).
  • Investors reacted by pulling back from AI‑related equities: Meta shares fell 8%, Nvidia dropped 4%, SpaceX 9%, and Lam Research plunged 10%; credit default swap spreads on Meta’s debt surged to a record 114.5 basis points — its largest one‑day jump in years (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Meta's stock drop sharply?
Meta's stock fell 8% after announcing a new share class to fund AI spending and raising its annual spending forecast, raising concerns about long-term returns.
How are AI buildout costs impacting tech stocks?
Rising costs led to a significant selloff in AI-related stocks like Meta, Nvidia, and Lam Research, as investors worry about the uncertain ROI.
What new financing strategy did Meta announce?
Meta plans to issue Class C shares with no voting power to raise funds for AI initiatives and infrastructure expansion.
How has AI spending affected Meta's financial performance?
Meta reported negative free cash flow of $2.12 billion in Q3, its first cash burn in over a decade, reflecting the strain of heavy AI investment.
What is the broader market reaction to AI spending concerns?
The market saw a sharp tech selloff and rising Treasury prices as investors priced in the risk of slower US growth due to the AI investment 'reset'.

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