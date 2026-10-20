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Ferrari CEO hails Tesla Roadster redesign as the bold innovation the industry needs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ferrari CEO hails Tesla Roadster redesign as the bold innovation the industry needs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Finance Automotive innovation

Ferrari CEO Applauds Tesla Roadster Redesign as Bold Automotive Innovation

Industry Leaders React to Tesla's Roadster Redesign

Ferrari CEO Praises Tesla's Daring Approach

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna on Tuesday praised Tesla's latest Roadster sports car presentation, saying the redesign showed the auto industry had room for daring innovation even in a mature market.

Tesla's Roadster Unveiling and Market Response

With stunts, including airborne manoeuvres, Tesla last week made public a Roadster equipped with SpaceX-derived thrusters, and Chief Executive Elon Musk said production would start in 2028.

The financial market reaction was mixed. Tesla shares initially rose, but financial analysts said delivery was still some way off after years of false starts.

Ferrari's Own Electric Ambitions

Ferrari, meanwhile, is trying to win over sceptics of its own after its shares fell in Milan in May when it revealed its Luce, the luxury sports car maker's first fully electric vehicle.

Collaboration with Jony Ive and LoveFrom

It was developed in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive and the team from his LoveFrom studio.

Importance of External Influence and Risk-Taking

Vigna made the case that risk-taking is necessary and that for Ferrari's Luce, outside influence had been vital.

"If we had worked on our own, we wouldn't have done what we did. In other words, we tackled a whole series of questions and came up with some answers prompted by people who were observing us from the outside," he said. 

Vigna's Reflections on Tesla's Launch

Speaking in an interview at an automotive conference organised by Italian magazine Quattroruote, he gave the Tesla launch 10 out of 10 for technology and 10 out of 10 for presentation.

"It certainly shows that also in the automotive world there's still a lot to be done. We have to keep dreaming," Vigna said. "As a European, thank you for showing us how that, even in an old world, you can still innovate and dare."

Ferrari's Global Presence and Brand Strength

Vigna spoke on Tuesday via videoconference from India, where Ferrari hosted a client event, and said interest in the Italian brand was strong.    

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla showcased a futuristic Roadster with SpaceX-derived thrusters performing aerial stunts, targeting production in 2028 (live.euronext.com).
  • Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna gave Tesla’s launch a perfect score for both technology and presentation, highlighting the necessity of dreaming and daring even in a mature industry (economia.uol.com.br).
  • He noted Ferrari’s Luce EV—inspired by external design collaboration with LoveFrom and Jony Ive—proved how outside perspectives drive meaningful innovation (economia.uol.com.br).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna say about the Tesla Roadster redesign?
He praised the redesign, saying it demonstrated bold innovation and showed the auto industry still has room for daring ideas.
How did the financial markets react to Tesla's Roadster announcement?
The reaction was mixed; Tesla shares initially rose, but analysts noted that delivery remains a distant prospect after previous delays.
What technological features did the new Tesla Roadster showcase?
It featured SpaceX-derived thrusters and was highlighted for its advanced technology and dramatic presentation.
How has Ferrari approached electric vehicle design recently?
Ferrari revealed its first fully electric vehicle, the Luce, developed in collaboration with Jony Ive and LoveFrom, aiming to innovate with outside influence.
Where was Benedetto Vigna speaking from during his remarks about Tesla?
He spoke via videoconference from India, where Ferrari was hosting a client event.

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