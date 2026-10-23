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Global equity funds attract inflows for a fifth consecutive week - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global equity funds attract inflows for a fifth consecutive week

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Global Equity Fund Inflows Climb for Five Consecutive Weeks on Strong Earnings

Overview of Recent Global Fund Flows

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted inflows for a fifth consecutive week in the week through October 21, as easing Treasury yields and strong early corporate earnings lifted investor sentiment.

Global equity funds drew net inflows of $28.16 billion during the week, compared with $19.88 billion in the previous week, LSEG Lipper data showed.

Market Drivers and Investor Sentiment

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield fell about 15 basis points last week and dropped below the psychologically significant 5% level this week.

Fund investors were encouraged by better-than-expected corporate earnings so far this reporting season.

Corporate Earnings Performance

Of the nearly 18% of MSCI All Country World Index constituents that have reported earnings to date, about 73% have exceeded the average analyst estimate, according to LSEG data.

Market Reactions to Earnings Reports

The MSCI World Index, however, fell 1.31% on Thursday after Meta reported strong results on Wednesday but unveiled plans to issue non-voting stock, reviving concerns about its growing capital commitments.

Regional and Sectoral Fund Flows

Regional Inflows

By region, Asian equity funds attracted $11.53 billion, their largest weekly inflow since at least December 2022. Investors also added $9.14 billion to European equity funds and $5.07 billion to US equity funds.

Sectoral Trends

Among sectoral funds, technology attracted $5.05 billion, reversing net sales of $4.77 billion in the previous week. Investors also bought $1.83 billion in healthcare sector funds but sold a notable $1.29 billion in consumer discretionary sector funds.

Bond and Money Market Fund Activity

Bond Fund Inflows and Outflows

Global bond funds remained popular for a fifth consecutive week, attracting net inflows of $9.44 billion.

Currency and Duration Preferences

Swiss franc-denominated bond funds drew $6.8 billion, their largest weekly inflow since at least November 2024. Investors also added a significant $2.78 billion to short-term bond funds, while pulling $1.68 billion from high-yield bond funds and $550 million from government bond funds.

Money Market Trends

Money market funds attracted weekly net inflows of $15.86 billion, following net outflows of $47.51 billion the previous week.

Commodity and Emerging Market Fund Flows

Commodities

Among commodities, gold and other precious metals funds attracted net inflows of $1.29 billion, marking their fifth week of net purchases in the past six weeks. Investors also added $41.5 million to energy funds.

Emerging Market Funds

Data covering 29,174 emerging market funds showed that investors bought $6.28 billion worth of equity funds — the largest weekly net purchase since August 5. However, they withdrew a marginal $48.72 million from bond funds.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Global equity funds saw $28.16 bn in inflows for the week through October 21—up from $19.88 bn the prior week—marking a fifth consecutive inflow week (marketscreener.com).
  • The US 10-year Treasury yield dropped below 5 % (to around 4.95 %) last week, easing pressure on equities and improving investor sentiment (news.sbs.co.kr).
  • Corporate earnings have outperformed: about 73% of the 18% of MSCI ACWI constituents reporting to date beat estimates, reinforcing equity demand (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money flowed into global equity funds during the week ending October 21?
Global equity funds attracted net inflows of $28.16 billion during that week.
What factors contributed to the recent inflows into global equity funds?
Easing Treasury yields and strong early corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment, leading to increased inflows.
Which regions saw the largest equity fund inflows?
Asian equity funds saw $11.53 billion in inflows, European funds $9.14 billion, and US funds $5.07 billion.
How did sector funds perform during the reported week?
Technology and healthcare sector funds attracted significant inflows, while consumer discretionary sector funds saw outflows.
What was the trend in global bond funds and money market funds?
Global bond funds attracted net inflows of $9.44 billion, and money market funds saw net inflows of $15.86 billion.

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