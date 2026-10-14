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GSK to cut up to 1,217 jobs in Belgium, L'Echo says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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GSK to cut up to 1,217 jobs in Belgium, L'Echo says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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GSK Announces Plans to Cut Up to 1,217 Jobs in Belgium Amid Restructuring

GSK Job Cuts in Belgium: Key Details and Reactions

Overview of the Announcement

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British biopharmaceutical company GSK is planning to cut up to 1,217 jobs from its Belgium locations, Belgian newspaper L'Echo reported on Wednesday.

Communication with Unions

• The company announced the plan to unions earlier on Wednesday

Requests for Comment

• The company and unions did not immediately respond to requests for comment

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Makini Brice;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • The job cuts, confirmed at a works council meeting on October 14, 2026, involve up to 1,217 roles, including both employees and managers across three Belgian sites (tvcom.be).
  • The affected division is GSK Biologicals—the unit responsible for vaccines R&D and production; manufacturing workers are reportedly not targeted (tvcom.be).
  • Under Belgian law (‘procédure Renault’), GSK must undertake a structured four-step consultation and notification process with unions before any collective redundancies can proceed (brabantnews.be).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs is GSK planning to cut in Belgium?
GSK is planning to cut up to 1,217 jobs from its Belgium locations according to Belgian newspaper L'Echo.
When was the GSK job cut plan announced?
The job cut plan was announced to unions on Wednesday, October 14.
What has GSK said about the job cuts?
GSK and the unions did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the announcement.
Who reported on GSK's job cuts in Belgium?
The job cuts were reported by Belgian newspaper L'Echo and covered by Reuters.
Which sector is affected by GSK's layoffs in Belgium?
The biopharmaceutical sector in Belgium is affected by GSK's announced layoffs.

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