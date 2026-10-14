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IMF calls for US to cut deficits amid bond woes, China to shift away from exports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IMF calls for US to cut deficits amid bond woes, China to shift away from exports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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IMF: US Must Cut Deficits, China Should Shift to Domestic Consumption

IMF Urges Major Economies to Address Fiscal and Trade Imbalances

By David Lawder

IMF's Warning on US and China Economic Policies

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States cannot grow its way out of mounting public debt without tax or spending adjustments, while China must pivot from export-led growth towards more domestic consumption, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Georgieva admonished the world's two largest economies to make painful policy changes to reduce growing fiscal and trade imbalances, as her fiscal affairs chief said inflation, high debt levels and rising yields had heightened the urgency for fiscal consolidation around the globe.

Advanced Economies and Debt Concerns

Speaking at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, Georgieva singled out advanced economies, namely the US and European countries, as the "worst offenders" on excessive debts, with higher benchmark yields spilling over to low-income countries that have already been forced by financial markets to rein in debts.

US Fiscal Policy and Growth Limitations

Asked at a press conference whether the US needs tighter fiscal policy, Georgieva said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recognizes that US deficit and debt levels are too high and need to be made more sustainable.

"The authorities very much rely on strong growth in the United States" to help reduce debt, Georgieva said.

"At the Fund, we believe that growth of course helps, but it cannot deliver fast enough the necessary adjustments. So, some (fiscal) measures would be necessary."

IMF Fiscal Monitor and Global Debt Risks

The call for more action to reduce debt was echoed in the IMF's Fiscal Monitor report on Wednesday, which warned that delays in an era of higher borrowing costs would only make the job harder in coming years.

While that message is a perennial one from the IMF, Rodrigo Valdes, the head of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs department, said the surge in bond yields had left governments with little fiscal room to manoeuvre.

"We dialled up the urgency of our message," he added.   

Bessent's Absence and US Policy Stance

Bessent No-Show at Bangkok Meetings

BESSENT NO-SHOW

Bessent is not attending the annual meetings in Bangkok, despite this year's US presidency of the Group of 20 major economies, instead favouring domestic engagements as the US midterm election campaign heats up.

He has acted as a chief spokesman for President Donald Trump's economic policies, particularly touting the deep tax cuts passed last year by Republicans now trying to maintain control of the US Congress.

US-China Trade and Economic Imbalances

G20 finance ministers are due to meet on the sidelines of the Bangkok meetings on Thursday. The US has used its G20 presidency to try to rally allies to take stronger action to counter China's "non-market" economic policies that have led to excess industrial capacity and a flood of global exports.

Asked about imbalances emanating from China, on a day when data showed it was on track to post a record trade surplus, Georgieva repeated longstanding advice to Beijing: "For surplus countries, what they need to do is increase domestic consumption. That clearly applies to China's growth model. Shift from export more toward domestic consumption."

Deficit countries need to save more and spend less, while Europe needs to invest more in competitiveness, she said.

"To put it very simply, China needs to spend more, the US has to save more, and Europe has to invest more," Georgieva added.

Support for Low-Income and Vulnerable Countries

Call for Aid to Poor Countries

CALL FOR AID TO POOR COUNTRIES  

This week's meetings have been dominated by worries about growing debt and rising bond yields and risks from the artificial intelligence boom.

AI Investment and Divergence Risks

Regarding the growing divergence between advanced countries benefiting from AI investment and those bypassed by it, highlighted in Tuesday's IMF economic forecasts, Georgieva also urged IMF member countries to fully fund IMF facilities for low-income and vulnerable countries.

IMF Facilities for Low-Income Countries

These include the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, which provides low- and zero-interest loans to low-income countries, and the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust, a fund that provides grants for debt-service relief and cancellation to the poorest and most vulnerable member countries, she said.

These countries, too, were being squeezed by higher bond yields, with average debt service costs that have increased to 14% of revenue from 6% a decade ago, even as overall debt burdens have eased, she said.

"The risk of divergence is most dangerous for those that are already further behind," Georgieva added.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by John Mair and Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Georgieva warned that US debt now exceeds $40 trillion and that economic growth alone won’t reduce fiscal imbalances—targeted fiscal measures are needed (marketscreener.com).
  • IMF Fiscal Affairs head Rodrigo Valdes emphasized that surging sovereign bond yields and global public debt nearing 100% of GDP elevate the urgency for immediate fiscal consolidation (live.euronext.com).
  • Georgieva reiterated IMF advice for China, urging a shift from export-led growth toward strengthening domestic consumption, while advanced economies like the US and Europe need to rebalance saving, spending, and investment (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the IMF urging the US to cut deficits?
The IMF emphasizes that the US cannot rely solely on growth to reduce its mounting public debt and must make tough tax or spending adjustments.
What policy changes does the IMF recommend for China?
The IMF advises China to move away from export-led growth and increase domestic consumption to address trade imbalances.
How do rising bond yields affect low-income countries?
Higher benchmark yields in advanced economies spill over, forcing low-income countries to rein in debt and limiting their fiscal space.
What is the urgency behind global fiscal consolidation?
Inflation, high debt, and rising yields make fiscal consolidation more urgent to avoid harder adjustments in coming years.
How does the IMF suggest supporting low-income and vulnerable countries?
The IMF urges members to fully fund facilities like the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust and the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust.

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