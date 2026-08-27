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Finance

Sterling slips as investors pare BoE rate hike bets ahead of Jackson Hole

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Sterling Drops as Investors Reduce BoE Rate Hike Expectations Before Jackson Hole

Market Reactions and Economic Outlook

By Johann M Cherian

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Sterling eased to a one-week low against the dollar and the euro as investors pared expectations for an interest rate hike by the Bank of England this year and shifted their focus to the annual symposium on monetary policy at Jackson Hole in the U.S.

Sterling and Gilt Yield Movements

The British pound dipped 0.1% to $1.3578 on Thursday, retreating from last week's six-month high. It was off nearly 0.1% at 85.75 pence versus the euro.

LSEG data showed that traders now expected the central bank to hike interest rates by 24.7 basis points by December, meaning they no longer expect a 25-bp hike by the BoE this year.

This reflected that markets were slowly coming into alignment with most economists, who have long said in Reuters polls that the BoE is likely to hold rates steady this year.

Gilt Yields and External Factors

Two-year gilt yields, which move in lockstep with rate expectations, were also a touch softer at 4.36% as Brent crude prices hovered near a two-week low, with investors watching mediation efforts to end the Mideast conflict.

Expert Opinions on BoE Policy

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Markets, said he was sceptical that the BoE would increase borrowing costs in 2026.

"It would probably make life unnecessarily tricky for the UK economy and certainly for the government as well. The approach will be cross your fingers and hope that oil continues to stay at least contained at these levels."    

Background and Future Expectations

Sterling rallied earlier this year and is among the best-performing developed market currencies on the back of expectations that the BoE would raise rates to combat energy-induced inflation pressures, and also reflecting stronger-than-expected UK economic data.

Upcoming Events: Jackson Hole and UK Parliament

Later on Thursday the focus will turn to the start of the Jackson Hole economic symposium in the U.S., where markets will scrutinize Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's remarks on Friday for any hints on monetary policy outlook.

Attention next week will shift to parliament resuming session and markets will look for clues on how the Andy Burnham administration is likely to fund some ambitious policies, ahead of the October budget.

Fiscal Concerns and Government Credibility

The UK's elevated budget debt levels are a major concern for investors.  

"People expect a government that will look to find new ways to raise taxes and to try and fulfil what it wants to do," Beauchamp said.

"It's going to be a hard sell for this government to sort of maintain this credibility angle that they were so big on just a few weeks ago."

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling fell 0.1% to $1.3578 and slipped to 85.75 pence vs. the euro as markets downgraded BoE tightening bets from a full 25‑bp hike to ~24.7 bp by December (marketscreener.com).
  • Two‑year UK gilt yields eased to around 4.36%, reflecting softer rate expectations; softer Brent crude extended relief on inflation pressures (marketscreener.com).
  • Investors now await Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s first Jackson Hole speech (Friday, August 28), where they're seeking clarity on rate outlook amid his aversion to forward guidance (kitco.com).
  • Markets expect Warsh to elaborate on risks, the Fed’s inflation strategy, and the role of bond markets in tightening, rather than signaling immediate moves (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling fall against the dollar and euro?
Sterling declined as investors reduced expectations for a Bank of England rate hike this year, focusing instead on the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium.
What are current market expectations for a Bank of England rate hike?
Traders now expect the BoE to raise rates by 24.7 basis points by December, suggesting no full 25-bp hike is anticipated this year.
How have UK government policies influenced market sentiment?
Concerns about the UK's elevated budget debt levels and the government's potential plans to raise taxes have contributed to investor caution.
What impact does the Jackson Hole economic symposium have on markets?
The Jackson Hole symposium is closely watched for signals on global monetary policy, notably from Federal Reserve officials, which can influence currency markets.
How did energy prices affect sterling and rate expectations?
Energy prices, particularly oil, have influenced inflation outlooks and rate hike expectations, with softer Brent crude prices reflecting in market sentiment.

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