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Gerresheimer cuts 2026 outlook on execution challenges, economic environment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Gerresheimer cuts 2026 outlook on execution challenges, economic environment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Gerresheimer Cuts 2026 Financial Outlook on Project Delays and Challenges

Financial Outlook Revision and Contributing Factors

Overview of Margin Outlook Adjustment

June 29 (Reuters) - German packaging firm Gerresheimer on Monday cut its margin outlook for 2026, as project delays and operational issues including production ramp-ups weighed on earnings.

Updated EBITDA Margin Forecast

The company now expects an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of around 17% to 18% for the current year before M&A and refinancing activities, down from a previous forecast of 18% to 19%.

Free Cash Flow Expectations

Gerresheimer also anticipates negative free cash flow of between €-50 million and €-100 million.

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan)

Key Takeaways

  • The margin revision reflects execution hurdles, including production ramp‑up delays and project setbacks impacting profitability.
  • Gerresheimer forecasts negative free cash flow in 2026, underlining pressures on liquidity amid operational headwinds.
  • Recent analyst downgrades—by UBS and Jefferies—underscore concerns about leverage, delayed integration of Bormioli Pharma, and reduced margin visibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Gerresheimer cut its 2026 outlook?
Gerresheimer reduced its 2026 outlook due to project delays and operational challenges, including production ramp-ups that impacted earnings.
How have operational issues affected Gerresheimer's finances?
Operational issues, such as production ramp-ups, have weighed on Gerresheimer's earnings and contributed to lowering its margin outlook for 2026.
What is Gerresheimer's anticipated free cash flow?
Gerresheimer anticipates a negative free cash flow between €-50 million and €-100 million.

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