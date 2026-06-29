Gerresheimer Cuts 2026 Financial Outlook on Project Delays and Challenges
Financial Outlook Revision and Contributing Factors
Overview of Margin Outlook Adjustment
June 29 (Reuters) - German packaging firm Gerresheimer on Monday cut its margin outlook for 2026, as project delays and operational issues including production ramp-ups weighed on earnings.
Updated EBITDA Margin Forecast
The company now expects an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of around 17% to 18% for the current year before M&A and refinancing activities, down from a previous forecast of 18% to 19%.
Free Cash Flow Expectations
Gerresheimer also anticipates negative free cash flow of between €-50 million and €-100 million.
(Reporting by Danny Callaghan)