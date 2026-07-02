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Germany's Merz unveils pension, tax and labour reforms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Merz Announces German Pension, Tax and Labour Reforms to Boost Economy

Overview of Merz's Economic Reform Package

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz outlined a package of pension, tax and labour reforms on Thursday, along with measures to cut red tape that he said would boost growth, jobs and competitiveness while maintaining social welfare protections.

Merz said the government aimed to pass the main elements of the 34-point package through parliament by the end of the year.

Pension Reforms

PENSIONS:

Capital Markets-Based Pension Element

Implement recommendations of the pension commission that would introduce an additional capital markets-based element to the state pension system, along with a gradual increase in the retirement age over coming decades.

Tax Relief for Households

TAX RELIEF FOR HOUSEHOLDS:

Income Tax Relief Measures

Income tax relief for households of more than €600 ($685) for a working family with two children through higher allowances and an easing of progression for middle incomes. The measures would bring an estimated relief of €10 billion annually.

Financing the Tax Relief

The measures would be financed in part by raising the top rate of tax to 47% from 45% for the highest earners with an annual taxable income of €280,000 or more.

Labour Market Reforms

LABOUR MARKET REFORMS

Sick Leave Policy Changes

In an effort to reduce days lost through sick leave, workers would not be able to call in sick by telephone but would require medical certificates from day one.

Fixed-Term Contracts and Dismissal Arrangements

Companies would be offered greater scope to offer fixed-term contracts for up to 48 months for new hires through to 2030. They would also be offered greater freedom for dismissal-with-compensation arrangements for very high earners.

Industry and Technology Initiatives

INDUSTRY AND TECHNOLOGY

Support for Key Sectors

Measures to support key sectors including automotive, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, clean technology, machinery, batteries, semiconductors, artificial intelligence.

Deutschlandfonds Investment Expansion

The Deutschlandfonds investment funding framework would be expanded into a strategic investment vehicle focused on resilience, energy and raw materials.

Welfare System and Enforcement

CRACKDOWN ON WELFARE ABUSE:

Anti-Fraud Measures

Measures against benefits fraud to be tightened with more data sharing among authorities and improved enforcement.

Energy and Infrastructure Development

ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Electricity Grid Expansion

Expansion of the electricity distribution-grid to be accelerated with the aim of cutting network project implementation times by half. Industry to get clearer guarantees about grid connection timelines.

Trade Policy Adjustments

TRADE

Strengthening EU Trade Measures

Strengthen EU anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures and EU preference rules. Technology-transfer requirements to be considered in certain strategic sectors involving non-European investments.

Housing Market Reforms

HOUSING 

Affordable Housing Initiatives

Create a federal housing company to build affordable housing and ease requirements on property lending to stimulate mortgage financing. Pass legislation to prevent conversion to public control of private rental housing by regional authorities.

Deregulation and Bureaucracy Reduction

DEREGULATION AND BUREAUCRACY CUTTING MEASURES

Reducing Compliance Burdens

Cut in reporting and documentation requirements and cut in corporate compliance burdens, including limiting supply chain due diligence obligations to very large companies.

Automatic Approvals and Staffing Reductions

The measures would include automatic approval of applications after four months unless authorities intervene and a target 8% reduction in staffing across much of the federal administration.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Jon Boyle)

Key Takeaways

  • Pension reform ties retirement age to life expectancy and adds capital-market‑based funding via a Sweden‑style fund; aims for long‑term sustainability.
  • Families benefit from €600/year in tax relief via higher allowances; financed by raising top income tax from 45% to 47% for ≥€280 000 earners.
  • Stricter sick-leave rules (doctor's note from day 1), expanded fixed-term contracts, streamlined bureaucracy and accelerated grid expansion to cut red tape and boost competitiveness.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main aims of Germany's new pension and labour reforms?
The reforms aim to boost economic growth, increase jobs, improve competitiveness, and maintain social welfare protections.
How will Germany's state pension system change?
The state pension system will introduce a capital markets-based element and gradually increase the retirement age over coming decades.
What tax relief is being offered to households?
Households, especially working families with two children, will receive over €600 in income tax relief through higher allowances and eased progression.
What measures are included to cut bureaucracy in Germany?
Measures include reducing reporting and documentation requirements, limiting due diligence obligations, and automating application approvals after four months unless authorities intervene.
How will Germany address welfare abuse under the new reforms?
The government plans tighter measures against benefits fraud by enhancing data sharing among authorities and improving enforcement.

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