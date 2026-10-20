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German investor morale falls more than expected in October, ZEW finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German investor morale falls more than expected in October, ZEW finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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German Investor Morale Falls Sharply in October 2024, ZEW Finds

ZEW Economic Sentiment Report for October 2024

Investor Morale Drops Beyond Expectations

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - German investor morale fell more than expected to 28.1 points in October, the ZEW economic institute said on Tuesday, ending a five-month run of improvements, as high energy prices weigh on private consumption and investments.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the reading to slip to 30 from 34.7 points a month earlier.

Expert Commentary on Economic Recovery

"The German economy is slowly emerging from stagnation, but the recovery is not self-sustaining," said ZEW President Achim Wambach.

Impact of High Energy Prices

He flagged private consumption and investment remained weak in the face of high energy prices, which put real incomes under pressure, inflate production costs and keep inflation higher for longer.

Current Economic Situation and Survey Details

However, a reading by ZEW on views of the current economic situation improved more than expected to minus 35.9 points from minus 47.1 in September.

Survey Methodology

The results were based on survey responses from 178 analysts and institutional investors from October 12 to 19.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • ZEW’s economic sentiment index fell by 6.6 points in October to 28.1, missing expectations of 30, marking a reversal of a five‑month improvement streak. (zew.de)
  • The current‑situation reading improved notably to –35.9 from –47.1 in September, indicating slightly less pessimism among investors about present conditions. (zew.de)
  • Surging energy prices remain a central drag on the economy—eroding real incomes, raising production costs, and keeping inflation elevated. In September, inflation stood at 3.3%, with energy prices up 14.9% year‑on‑year. (destatis.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the ZEW survey reveal about German investor morale in October?
The ZEW survey found that German investor morale fell sharply to 28.1 points in October, ending five months of improvement.
How do analysts compare the October ZEW morale reading to previous months?
Analysts expected a decline to 30 points from 34.7 in September, but the actual reading was even lower at 28.1 points.
What factors contributed to the decline in German investor morale?
High energy prices weighed on private consumption and investments, putting pressure on real incomes and production costs.
What does ZEW President Achim Wambach say about Germany's economic recovery?
He noted that the economy is slowly emerging from stagnation, but the recovery is not yet self-sustaining due to weak consumption and investment.
Did any economic indicator show improvement in the ZEW survey?
Yes, the assessment of the current situation improved to minus 35.9 points from minus 47.1 in September.

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