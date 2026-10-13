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Germany's Merz: I will prioritise welfare reform over popularity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Merz: I will prioritise welfare reform over popularity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance Government Policy Pensions Welfare Reform

Merz Vows to Prioritize Welfare Reform Over Popularity Amidst Political Pressure

Chancellor Merz’s Commitment to Welfare and Pension Reform

Merz’s Stance on Popularity Versus Policy

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday he was ready to sacrifice his popularity in opinion polls to push through long-overdue welfare system reforms that benefit younger people.

Focus on the Younger Generation

• "I have no intention of becoming the nation's darling. My intention is to set this country on the right course so that, above all, we can once again offer the younger generation decent prospects," said Merz, speaking at an employers' association conference.

Political Challenges Facing the Coalition

Labour Minister’s Resignation

• Germany's labour minister of the centre-left SPD quit on Monday, adding to uncertainty around Merz's struggling coalition after bruising state election defeats last month and a slide in opinion polls.

Retirement System Overhaul

Delays in Reform Implementation

• The chancellor also said that the country was at least 30 years late with plans to overhaul the pay-as-you-go retirement system.

Impact on Pension Contributions

Temporary Increases to Address Demographic Change

• Merz added that pension contributions to be paid by workers and employers would have to rise temporarily to accommodate demographic change.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Emanuele Berro, editing by Matthias Williams and Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz emphasizes reforming Germany’s welfare and pay‑as‑you‑go pension system—even if it costs him support in opinion polls (internazionale.it)
  • He asserts Germany is about 30 years late in overhauling its pension system and backs temporary contribution hikes for workers and employers to address demographic shifts (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • The resignation of SPD Labour Minister Bärbel Bas adds to coalition uncertainty, underscoring the political risks tied to pushing difficult social reforms (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What reforms did Friedrich Merz announce for Germany's welfare system?
Friedrich Merz announced plans for long-overdue welfare system and pay-as-you-go retirement system reforms, prioritizing the prospects of younger generations.
Why is Merz willing to risk his popularity for welfare reform?
Merz stated his intention is to put Germany on the right course for the future, even if it means sacrificing favor in opinion polls.
What changes are proposed for Germany’s retirement system?
Merz indicated that pension contributions from both workers and employers would need to rise temporarily to address demographic changes.

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