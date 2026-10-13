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Italy seeks EU nod to use fiscal leeway to help families, not just green transition - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy seeks EU nod to use fiscal leeway to help families, not just green transition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets EU Policy Italy

Italy Urges EU to Allow Fiscal Flexibility for Families Amid Energy Crisis

Italy Seeks EU Budget Leeway to Address Energy Cost Surge

ROME, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Italy is in talks with the European Commission to use part of the budget leeway provided by the so-called "National Escape Clause" (NEC) to help families cope with surging energy costs, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday.

Understanding the National Escape Clause (NEC)

The NEC allows EU countries to temporarily hike deficits to ​lift defence spending and to pay for investment that helps the transition from fossil fuels to green energy.

Calls for Greater Flexibility in EU Budget Rules

• Addressing lawmakers on Italy's multi-year budget plan, Giorgetti called for greater flexibility on the European Union's budget rules

Support for Families and Businesses

• "We believe that the NEC should, especially at this early stage, provide selective and temporary support to families and businesses facing difficulties due to rising energy prices and inflation," Giorgetti said

Ongoing Discussions with EU Authorities

• "Therefore, a sort of discussion is currently underway and will continue until EU authorities adopt the NEC for Italy, to determine which measures to include," he added

Italy's Fiscal Strategy and Future Plans

Exiting the Excessive Deficit Procedure

• Giorgetti reiterated that the government was working to ensure Italy's exit from the EU's ongoing infringement procedure for excessive deficit "next spring"

Upcoming 2027 Budget Announcement

• The government will unveil its 2027 budget this month, the last under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before a national election due next year

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy seeks to use NEC fiscal leeway to help families and businesses cope with rising energy and inflation pressures, beyond its original defence‑and‑green scope. (marketscreener.com)
  • EU guidance permits expanding NEC to energy security measures introduced after February 28, 2026, capped at 0.3% of GDP per year (0.6% cumulative through 2028), within the existing 1.5% GDP limit. (italy.representation.ec.europa.eu)
  • Italy’s general government deficit fell from 3.4% of GDP in 2024 to 3.1% in 2025, with forecasts at 2.9% for 2026–2027, as the government works to exit the EU Excessive Deficit Procedure by next spring. (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the National Escape Clause (NEC)?
The NEC lets EU countries temporarily increase deficits for defense and green transition investments.
How does Italy want to use the NEC?
Italy wants to direct part of the NEC budget leeway to support families and businesses facing rising energy costs and inflation.
Who announced Italy's position regarding the NEC?
Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti announced the government's discussion with the European Commission on this issue.
What is Italy's goal with the EU regarding fiscal rules?
Italy seeks greater flexibility in EU budget rules, especially to support those impacted by the energy crisis.
When will Italy unveil its next budget plan?
The Italian government will unveil its 2027 budget this month, the last before the upcoming national election.

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