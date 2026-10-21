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Exclusive-EBay to lay off 9% of workforce in push to simplify operations, internal memo shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-EBay to lay off 9% of workforce in push to simplify operations, internal memo shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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eBay Announces 9% Workforce Reduction to Simplify and Refocus Operations

eBay's Strategic Workforce Changes and Market Position

By Jaspreet Singh and Aditya Soni

Details of the Layoffs

Oct 21 (Reuters) - EBay will lay off about 9% of its workforce as the online marketplace looks to simplify operations and shift resources to its fastest-growing areas, CEO Jamie Iannone told staff in a memo that was reviewed by Reuters.

A spokesperson for eBay confirmed the layoffs to Reuters on Wednesday.

The move will eliminate around 1,100 jobs, based on the 12,300 employees eBay had at the end of last year. The company also let go about 6% of its workforce, or 800 employees, in February as part of efforts to streamline operations.

eBay's Business Strategy and Market Performance

Focus on High-Value Categories

EBay has set itself apart from rivals by pushing into authenticated luxury goods, collectibles and refurbished products, which draw enthusiasts willing to pay more for valuable items. That has helped its shares rise nearly 40% this year, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500's around 12% gain.

Leadership Perspective

"Our strategy is working," Iannone said in the memo, adding that "continuing to capture the significant opportunity ahead requires us to make thoughtful choices about where we focus and invest."

He said affected staff would be informed in the coming days.

Shares of eBay were down 1.8% in premarket trading.

Recent Acquisitions and Financial Outlook

Depop Acquisition and Re-commerce Expansion

The company has this year also benefited from its $1.4 billion deal for ​fashion resale platform Depop, which expanded its reach among younger consumers ​and strengthened its position in the growing re-commerce market.

Revenue Forecast and Earnings Report

That helped eBay forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates when it last posted results, in August. The company is slated to report latest earnings next week.

External Interest and Rejected Acquisition Bid

GameStop CEO's Unsolicited Offer

Those efforts have also caught the eye of GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen, who made an unsolicited $56 billion bid for the much larger eBay in May. EBay had rejected the offer, saying that it was "neither credible nor attractive."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately 9% of eBay’s workforce—around 1,100 roles—are being eliminated to simplify operations and prioritize faster-growing segments (investing.com).
  • This follows a February 2026 layoff of about 800 employees (6%), continuing eBay’s cost-cutting and operational streamlining efforts (investing.com).
  • eBay’s appeal in authenticated luxury, collectibles, refurbished goods, and its $1.4 billion Depop acquisition are fueling share gains (~40% YTD) and underpinning strategic reinvestment (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many employees is eBay laying off?
eBay is laying off about 1,100 employees, which equals around 9% of its workforce.
Why is eBay laying off staff?
eBay is laying off staff to simplify operations and shift resources to its fastest-growing areas.
What areas is eBay focusing on for growth?
eBay is focusing on authenticated luxury goods, collectibles, and refurbished products.
How have eBay's shares performed this year?
eBay shares have risen nearly 40% this year, outperforming the S&P 500.
What recent acquisition has benefited eBay?
eBay benefited from its $1.4 billion acquisition of fashion resale platform Depop.

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