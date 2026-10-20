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Germany's Adidas raises full-year profit outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Adidas raises full-year profit outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Adidas Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook Following Record Q3 Earnings

Adidas Reports Strong Third-Quarter Results and Upgrades Profit Forecast

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Adidas on Tuesday raised its full-year profit outlook and reported a 37% increase in third-quarter operating profit. 

Record Third-Quarter Operating Profit

• Third-quarter operating profit rose to a record €1.008 billion ($1.1 billion) from €736 million a year earlier

Year-on-Year Growth

• The company said operating profit for the full year would be around €100 million more than previously expected

Unscheduled Earnings Release

• Adidas made the statements in an unscheduled earnings release ahead of its full earnings report scheduled for October 29

($1 = 0.8902 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • In Q3 2026, Adidas delivered a record operating profit of €1.008 billion, up 37 % from €736 million a year earlier, driven by margin improvements and a €200 million U.S. tariff refund. (onvista.de)
  • Buoyed by the strong Q3 performance, Adidas raised its full‑year 2026 operating profit outlook to approximately €2.5 billion (from the prior €2.3 billion forecast), reflecting both reinvestment plans and continued operational leverage. (onvista.de)
  • The unscheduled release precedes the final Q3 earnings report due October 29, 2026, reinforcing investor expectations for sustained profitability and proactive financial management. (onvista.de)

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Adidas' third-quarter operating profit?
Adidas reported a third-quarter operating profit of €1.008 billion, up from €736 million a year earlier.
How much did Adidas raise its full-year profit outlook by?
Adidas stated its full-year operating profit will be about €100 million higher than previously expected.
When will Adidas release its full earnings report?
Adidas will publish its full earnings report on October 29.
Why did Adidas issue an unscheduled earnings release?
Adidas issued an unscheduled earnings release to announce its updated profit outlook ahead of the scheduled report.

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