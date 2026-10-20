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Neste urges EU to ease rules on biofuel feedstocks amid energy crunch - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Neste urges EU to ease rules on biofuel feedstocks amid energy crunch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Finance Energy Biofuels European Union Markets

Neste Calls for EU to Relax Biofuel Feedstock Rules Amid Rising Energy Prices

Neste's Appeal and the European Biofuel Policy Landscape

(Corrects oil, corn and sugar price rises in final paragraph)

By May Angel

Neste's Urging for Regulatory Change

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Finnish biofuel maker and oil refiner Neste on Tuesday urged the European Commission to ease restrictions on biofuel feedstocks that do not put food supplies or forests at risk.

Context: Rising Energy Prices and Renewed Interest in Biofuels

The appeal comes as higher fossil fuel prices driven by war have renewed interest in biofuels as a way to improve energy security and potentially reduce energy costs.

Biofuel Production and Ongoing Debates

Biofuels, typically blended with fossil fuels, can be made from a range of organic materials, though most are produced from food and feed crops such as sugar and corn.

They have long been at the centre of debate over whether they help cut emissions and bolster energy security or instead drive deforestation and higher food prices.

For that reason, the European Commission limits the amount of biofuel feedstocks that can be grown in Europe.

Neste's Position on Advanced Biofuels

Neste argues those concerns do not apply to second-generation, or advanced, biofuels made from intermediate or cover crops such as canola grown between harvests or on degraded land.

"The maximum availability in Europe from these intermediate crops is up to 27 million tons, but right now the certification rules disqualify a lot of the potential we have," said Samuel Maubanc, Neste's EMEA head of Public and Regulatory Affairs.

Maubanc was speaking at the Argus Biofuels Europe conference in London.

The Commission was not immediately available to comment.

Global Biofuels Output and Market Trends

Global biofuels output is expected to surge nearly 70% by 2030 ​from 2025 levels as major producing countries increase blending mandates, according to a recent study by London-based think tank Chatham House.

Impact of Commodity Price Rises

Crude oil prices have risen about 50% since the Iran war began in late February, sugar has gained some 40% while corn has risen about 3%.

(Reporting by May Angel. Editing by MarkPotter)

Key Takeaways

  • Neste argues current EU certification rules block up to 27 million tonnes of intermediate crop feedstock potential that pose low risk to food supply and forests.
  • Global biofuel output is projected to rise nearly 70 % by 2030, driven by higher fossil fuel prices and policy mandates. (currently.att.yahoo.com)
  • EU policymakers are under pressure to finalize clearer, more practical certification rules for intermediate feedstocks amid investor and farmer uncertainty. (politique.pappers.fr)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Neste urging the EU to ease biofuel feedstock rules?
Neste says that relaxing these rules would help boost the production of advanced biofuels that do not threaten food supplies or forests, improving energy security.
What types of biofuels does Neste support?
Neste supports advanced or second-generation biofuels made from intermediate or cover crops grown between harvests or on degraded land.
How could easing restrictions affect energy security?
Easing restrictions could allow more biofuel production in Europe, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and potentially lowering energy costs.
What are current concerns about biofuels in Europe?
Concerns include the risk of biofuel production increasing food prices and driving deforestation, which is why the EU limits certain feedstocks.
How much could advanced biofuel feedstock availability increase in Europe?
Neste estimates up to 27 million tons could be available in Europe if certification rules change.

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