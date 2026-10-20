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Michelin posts a slight drop in sales on lower tyre volumes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Michelin posts a slight drop in sales on lower tyre volumes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Michelin Reports Slight Decline in Sales as Tyre Volumes Drop Despite Q3 Gains

Michelin’s Nine-Month Financial Performance Overview

Oct 20 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin on Tuesday reported a drop in nine-month sales, as tyre volumes declined, despite an improved currency effect in the third quarter.

The company has been hurt by a negative currency effect since the beginning of the year, linked to the depreciation of the US dollar during the first half.

Key Financial Highlights

Sales and Currency Impact

• Sales shrank 0.5% to €19.18 billion ($21.54 billion), but rose 1% at constant exchange rates

• Currency effect was negative by 1.6% over the period, but turned favourable in the third quarter

Tyre Volumes and Market Dynamics

• Tyre volumes declined by 0.8%, mainly linked to lower original equipment sales

Segment Performance

Polymer Composite Solutions Growth

• Polymer Composite Solutions segment continued to grow, rising 21.9% to €1.15 billion, supported by the acquisitions of Cooley Group, Flexitallic and TexTech

Price-Mix and Raw Material Costs

• It reported a 1.1% price-mix effect, reflecting price hikes in reaction to increasing raw material costs

Outlook and Additional Information

• It confirmed its full-year guidance

($1 = 0.89 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario and Rihab Latrache in Gdansk; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Group sales declined 0.5% year‑on‑year to €19.175 billion over the first nine months, but increased 1.0% at constant FX, with the third quarter showing improving momentum (zonebourse.com).
  • Tyre volumes fell 0.8%, mainly due to weaker original equipment demand, especially in passenger car, light truck, and truck OE markets (zonebourse.com).
  • Currency effects reduced sales by 1.6%, largely due to early 2026 U.S. dollar depreciation, though the impact turned favorable in Q3 (zonebourse.com).
  • Polymer Composite Solutions segment delivered robust 21.9% growth to €1.149 billion, driven by acquisitions of Cooley Group, Flexitallic, and TexTech (zonebourse.com).
  • A 1.1% positive price‑mix effect reflects dynamic pricing and a shift toward premium products and MICHELIN-brand momentum (zonebourse.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Michelin's sales drop in the nine-month period?
Michelin's sales dropped by 0.5% due to lower tyre volumes, mainly from reduced original equipment sales and the negative currency effect earlier in the year.
How did currency fluctuations impact Michelin's results?
A negative currency effect of 1.6% hurt results over the period, but the impact turned favourable in the third quarter.
What growth did Michelin's Polymer Composite Solutions segment see?
The Polymer Composite Solutions segment grew 21.9% to €1.15 billion, supported by recent acquisitions.
Did Michelin raise prices during this period?
Michelin implemented a 1.1% price-mix effect, reflecting price increases to counter rising raw material costs.
Did Michelin confirm its outlook for the year?
Yes, Michelin confirmed its full-year guidance despite the sales drop and fluctuating currency effects.

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