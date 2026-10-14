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Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Google DeepMind and Cloud Let European Researchers Use Frontier Models and Tools

Google DeepMind and Google Cloud Open Access to Advanced Scientific Tools

Overview of the Initiative

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Google DeepMind and Alphabet's cloud service Google Cloud will provide up to 200 European scientific researchers with direct access to their frontier models, together with $3 million in compute credits, the U.S. tech giant said on Wednesday.

Access to Scientific Tools

• The move will give researchers direct access to the companies' scientific tools including AlphaFold 3, WeatherNext, AlphaGenome, AlphaEvolve, and AlphaEarth Foundations.

Impact on Scientific Research

• The companies said it will help researchers to tackle complex challenges faster, from predicting extreme weather patterns to mapping molecular structures.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe-focused: up to 200 researchers gain direct access to DeepMind’s most advanced AI tools
  • Wide scientific scope: tools span biology (AlphaFold 3, AlphaGenome), weather (WeatherNext), algorithm design (AlphaEvolve) and geospatial analysis (AlphaEarth Foundations)
  • Support scale: $3 million in compute credits provided via Google Cloud to power complex research

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main announcement from Google DeepMind and Google Cloud?
Google DeepMind and Google Cloud are offering up to 200 European scientific researchers direct access to their frontier models and $3 million in compute credits.
Which scientific tools will researchers gain access to?
Researchers will have access to tools such as AlphaFold 3, WeatherNext, AlphaGenome, AlphaEvolve, and AlphaEarth Foundations.
How will this initiative help scientific research?
The initiative will help researchers tackle complex challenges faster, including predicting extreme weather patterns and mapping molecular structures.
Who is eligible for access to Google DeepMind’s frontier models?
Up to 200 European scientific researchers are eligible for this initiative.
What additional support will researchers receive besides access to models?
Researchers will receive up to $3 million in compute credits to support their work.

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