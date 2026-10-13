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US chip stocks extend slide as China memory report, AI spending jitters hit sector - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US chip stocks extend slide as China memory report, AI spending jitters hit sector

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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US Chip Stocks Slide as China Memory Competition and AI Spending Concerns Weigh

US Chipmakers Face Pressure Amid Rising Competition and AI Spending Fears

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shares of US chipmakers dropped on Tuesday, with memory-related companies leading losses as reports of a technology advance by China's CXMT stoked competition fears and added to jitters over AI spending in a sector that has rallied sharply this year.

The broader Philadelphia chips index fell 1.5%, down for the fifth straight session and at its lowest in about four weeks.

Key Market Movements

Here are the details:

Major Memory and Data Storage Companies See Declines

• Memory chipmaker Micron slipped 4.5% to its lowest since September 16, its fourth straight daily decline

• Data storage companies Sandisk slid 4.3%, Seagate Technology dropped 5.9% and Western Digital declined 5.8%

Chinese and South Korean Developments Intensify Competition

• Media reports this week said Chinese memory chip giant CXMT has made "key progress" on a new cell architecture to boost memory density

• Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are also working on a similar innovation

• In South Korea, shares of memory chip giant Samsung tumbled over 7% and SK Hynix slid more than 10%

Market Sentiment and Analyst Commentary

• "When you back off and realize there might be competition coming, all the sheep run to the door at the same time," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, describing the move as a rush to take profits

AI Sector Investment Concerns

• Broadcom CEO Hock Tan on Monday compared AI sector investments to "casino gambling"

• Broadcom shares fell 0.3% in sector-wide weakness

• Chip giant Nvidia slipped 0.4%, Intel fell 1.1%, AMD dropped 1.2% and Marvell Technology declined 2.2%

Philadelphia Chips Index Performance

• Despite recent losses, the Philadelphia chips index is up over 70% so far this year, having rallied on hopes of robust AI-related demand

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Key Takeaways

  • Memory chipmakers Micron, SanDisk, Seagate and Western Digital led the declines, as CXMT’s progress in advanced memory tech heightened competition concerns.
  • South Korea’s Samsung and SK Hynix plunged, underscoring global pressure, while fears around AI infrastructure investment sustainability—heightened by Broadcom CEO’s “casino gambling” remark—contributed to sector-wide selloff.
  • Despite the pullback, the Philadelphia semiconductor index remains up over 70% year-to-date, reflecting AI-driven gains earlier in the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US chip stocks fall on Tuesday?
US chip stocks fell due to increased competition fears from reports about China's CXMT technology progress and concerns over AI sector spending.
Which companies led the losses in the US chip sector?
Memory-related companies like Micron, Sandisk, Seagate Technology, and Western Digital led the losses.
What was the impact on the Philadelphia chips index?
The Philadelphia chips index dropped 1.5%, marking its fifth straight daily decline and reaching its lowest level in about four weeks.
What role did China’s CXMT play in the decline?
Media reports on CXMT's memory technology advances stoked competition fears, contributing to the decline in US chip stocks.
Are AI spending concerns affecting chip stocks?
Yes, jitters over future AI sector spending have added to overall weakness and profit-taking in chip stocks.

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