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ASML will be unable to meet AI-driven customer demand in 2027, 2028 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASML will be unable to meet AI-driven customer demand in 2027, 2028

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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ASML Struggles to Meet Surging AI-Driven Demand Through 2028 Despite Expansion

ASML Faces Capacity Challenges Amid Unprecedented AI Demand

By Nathan Vifflin and Toby Sterling

AI-Driven Demand Outpaces Supply Capabilities

Oct 14 (Reuters) - ASML said on Wednesday AI-driven demand for its chip-printing tools is so strong that it will not be able to fully meet customer demand in 2027 or 2028 and it is looking at ways to further expand capacity.

Financial Forecasts and Analyst Expectations

The biggest maker of equipment needed to manufacture computer chips forecast sales for the fourth quarter of 2026 of €14.2 billion to €15.2 billion ($15.9 billion to $17.0 billion), above analyst expectations, with a gross margin of around 57%.

Analysts polled by LSEG had expected sales of €14.19 billion.

CEO Insights and Future Capacity Plans

"A lot of our discussions with our customers now are shifting in fact beyond 2027," CEO Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.

In July the company said it would increase capacity in 2027 by 30% and again by 30% in 2028.

Fouquet said the company was now seeing "a lot of order intake for 2028. But also some strong interest to already place orders for 2029 and sometimes even 2030."

Additional Information

($1=0.8924 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam, Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk, Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • AI-driven customer demand is so strong ASML expects to fall short of meeting it fully in 2027 and 2028. (reddit.com)
  • ASML is already expanding EUV capacity by ~30% in both 2027 and 2028, but now sees order interest stretching into 2029 and 2030. (ourbrand.asml.com)
  • Capacity planning considers major projects such as Elon Musk’s Terafab in Texas, and nearly all 2027 EUV capacity is already booked with strong 2028 bookings. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why won't ASML meet customer demand in 2027 and 2028?
ASML cited AI-driven demand for chip-printing tools exceeding their production capacity for 2027 and 2028.
How is ASML addressing capacity limitations?
ASML plans to increase chip-production capacity by 30% in both 2027 and 2028 to meet growing demand.
When are customers placing orders for ASML equipment?
There is significant order intake for 2028, with some customers already expressing interest in equipment through 2029 and 2030.

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