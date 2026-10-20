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FTSE 100 slips as banks weigh; defensive stocks limit decline - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 slips as banks weigh; defensive stocks limit decline

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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FTSE 100 Slips as Banking Losses Outweigh Gains in Defensive Sectors

Market Overview and Key Sector Movements

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 declined on Tuesday, with banks dragging the most, as elevated oil prices continued to weigh even as gains in defensive sectors helped cushion the fall. 

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.8% to 10,680.25 points by 1006 GMT. The midcap FTSE 250 lost 1% and was on track for its biggest one-day fall in nearly two weeks.

Banking and Financial Sector Performance

• Banks fell nearly 2% to an over four-month low. Heavyweight lenders HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest fell between 1.6% and 2.3%

Industrial and Corporate Movers

• Industrial stocks lost 1.8%, with Diploma and Rolls-Royce down 3.3% and 1.7% respectively

• Bunzl slipped 2.2% despite reporting a 3.7% rise in third-quarter revenue and maintaining annual forecasts

Commodities and Defensive Sectors

• Oil prices advanced with Brent reaching a five-month high of $111.05 a barrel [O/R]

• Investors flocked to sectors considered traditionally defensive, with healthcare up 0.5%. The personal care, drug and grocery sector added 0.3%

Economic Data and Policy Developments

• Data showed a modest rise in the pace of pay growth for British workers and hints of a small recovery in the jobs market, which could bolster the case for a Bank of England interest rate hike next month, pressuring rate-sensitive midcaps

• The Times reported that Finance Minister John Healey rejected calls to raise capital gains tax ahead of his October 28 budget, amid concerns that higher taxes could prompt wealthy individuals to leave Britain or delay asset sales

Other Notable Stock Moves

• Miner Anglo American dipped 1.6% after maintaining its 2026 copper production guidance despite a 5% drop in third-quarter copper output

• Technology and online grocery firm Ocado rose 6.6% to top the FTSE 250 after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the stock to 460 pence from 290 pence

Looking Ahead

• Investors will watch for UK inflation and retail sales figures this week, while markets enter another corporate earnings season

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Banks led the decline, dropping nearly 2% to a four‑month low, with HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest down between 1.6% and 2.3%, weighed by elevated oil prices and tax concerns, especially ahead of Chancellor Healey’s October 28 budget. (marketscreener.com)
  • Industrials (-1.8%) and firms like Diploma and Rolls‑Royce were weak, while Bunzl slipped 2.2% despite positive revenue growth, as investors grew cautious amid rising rates. (marketscreener.com)
  • Defensive sectors offered support: healthcare rose 0.5%, personal care, drug and grocery sectors added 0.3%, as investors sought safety amid high oil prices—Brent hitting ~$110‑$111—plus anticipated stronger UK pay growth and labour data. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 decline on Tuesday?
The FTSE 100 declined primarily due to banking sector losses and elevated oil prices, despite gains in defensive sectors helping to cushion the fall.
Which sectors helped limit the FTSE 100’s losses?
Defensive sectors like healthcare and personal care, drug and grocery helped limit the decline in the FTSE 100.
How did UK banks perform in the FTSE 100?
UK banks fell nearly 2% to a four-month low, with HSBC, Lloyds, and NatWest all declining between 1.6% and 2.3%.
What recent economic data could impact UK markets?
A modest rise in pay growth and signs of jobs market recovery could support a potential Bank of England interest rate hike next month.
What company topped the FTSE 250 on the day?
Ocado led the FTSE 250 with a 6.6% rise after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the stock.

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