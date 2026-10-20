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Sterling rises as strong labour market data reinforces rate hike bets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling rises as strong labour market data reinforces rate hike bets 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Sterling Gains as Robust Labour Data Fuels Bank of England Rate Hike Speculation

UK Labour Market Data and Sterling's Performance

By Samuel Indyk

Labour Market Strengthens

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The British pound rose on Tuesday after jobs data pointed towards a bottoming in the labour market, reinforcing the case for a rate hike from the Bank of England when it meets next month.

A preliminary measure of payrolled employees rose, the unemployment rate fell and average hourly earnings grew faster than expected in the three months to August, official figures showed.

The labour market figures were the latest in a string of better-than-forecast economic data that could allow the BoE to raise rates at next month's meeting.

Expert Commentary

"The UK economy is surprising on the upside. There's room for more hiking," said Tommy von Brömsen, FX strategist at Handelsbanken.

"Rate differentials are going to go in favour of the pound going forward."

Sterling's Recent Performance

Sterling was last up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.3343.

Against the euro, the pound was also up 0.3% at 84.04 pence. It hit its strongest level against the single currency since May 2025 on Monday at 83.95 pence.

Bank of England Rate Hike Expectations

Market Pricing and Investor Sentiment

BOE TO HIKE NEXT MONTH

Money market futures were almost fully pricing in a quarter-point rate hike when the BoE announces policy on November 5. Investors were also fully pricing in four rate hikes by the middle of next year.

Analyst Perspectives

Lloyds' senior UK economist Nikesh Sawjani believes some of the underlying metrics in Tuesday's labour market data do not strengthen the case for more rate rises from the BoE, notably a decline in vacancies which suggests subdued labour demand.

"The release reinforces expectations of a November hike, rather than making a compelling case in itself for a more aggressive path thereafter," Sawjani said, adding that labour market developments remain secondary to the wider monetary policy narrative.

Global Factors and Outlook

"The outlook for bank rate continues to hinge primarily on developments in the Middle East, their implications for energy prices and whether higher costs generate second-round effects in domestic wages and prices."

Oil prices were up sharply on Tuesday on few signs of progress in efforts to end the Middle East war. Brent crude futures were last above $111 per barrel, their highest since May.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Key Takeaways

  • Payrolled employees rose by 13,000 in September, while unemployment fell to 4.7%, its lowest since mid‑2025, lifting sterling (marketscreener.com).
  • Average weekly earnings excluding bonuses grew 3.7% year‑on‑year in the three months to August, beating expectations (marketscreener.com).
  • Job vacancies ticked down (below 700,000) and remain subdued, suggesting weakened labour demand despite resilient wage data (marketscreener.com).
  • Brent crude held around $110–$111 per barrel on October 20 amid renewed Middle East tensions and Houthi attacks, supporting inflation risks (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling rise against the dollar and euro?
Sterling rose due to strong UK labour market data, which reinforced expectations of a Bank of England rate hike.
What recent UK labour market indicators are supporting a rate hike?
A rise in payrolled employees, a fall in the unemployment rate, and faster-than-expected growth in average hourly earnings support a rate hike.
When is the Bank of England expected to decide on the next rate hike?
The Bank of England is expected to announce its policy and potentially raise rates at its meeting on November 5.
What are the market's rate hike expectations for 2025?
Markets are almost fully pricing in a quarter-point rate hike and four rate hikes by mid-2025.
Do all economists agree on the likelihood of more rate rises?
No, some economists note that while current labour market data supports a November hike, other factors may prevent a more aggressive rate path.

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