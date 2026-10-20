GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-Qualcomm to cut jobs worldwide in performance-focused layoffs, internal memo shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-Qualcomm to cut jobs worldwide in performance-focused layoffs, internal memo shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance technology Semiconductors Markets

Qualcomm to Cut Jobs Worldwide in Performance-Focused Layoffs, CEO Confirms

Qualcomm Announces Global Job Cuts Amid Performance Review

By Aditya Soni and Jaspreet Singh

Layoff Details and CEO Statement

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qualcomm will cut jobs globally in a "performance-focused reduction" following its annual employee reviews, CEO Cristiano Amon told staff in a memo on Monday reviewed by Reuters, with notifications set to begin in November.

The cuts are part of an effort to build "a stronger performance culture" and address situations where the company "has consistently fallen short of expectations," Amon said.

Scale and Scope of the Layoffs

The memo did not say how many jobs would be affected, and Reuters could not immediately determine the scale of the cuts.

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It had about 52,000 employees globally as of September last year, most of them full-time. Its financial year typically ends in late September.

Market Performance and Business Outlook

Impact of Market Conditions

One of the world's biggest smartphone chipmakers, Qualcomm has been hit this year by a slump in consumer electronics sales as soaring memory prices weigh on demand in key markets.

Its shares have risen just 1.5% in 2026, compared with gains of more than 12% for the benchmark S&P 500 and nearly 60% for the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

The stock was down about 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Future Revenue and Business Strategy

In its latest earnings report in late July, Qualcomm forecast quarterly profit below estimates and said revenue from Apple products would decline faster than expected, while signaling that growth in data-center and other non-handset businesses would more than offset the lost revenue by fiscal 2027.

Expansion into AI and Data-Center Markets

The company expects the majority of its chip sales to come from businesses other than smartphones in fiscal 2027 as it expands into the fast-growing AI data-center market.

Criteria and Rationale for Job Cuts

Amon said in the memo business priorities, organizational needs, skills and expertise would be considered in making the cuts.

"As we have expanded the business, so have the competencies and skills we require," he wrote. "We must have the right people in the right roles so they can perform at their best and the company can continue to succeed."

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Layoffs target underperformers post‑annual reviews, with notices set to begin in November 2026.
  • Qualcomm workforce was approximately 52,000 as of September 2025, having grown modestly over recent years.
  • The company is pivoting toward AI and data‑center markets to offset weakening smartphone‑related revenues.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Qualcomm making job cuts worldwide?
Qualcomm is implementing performance-focused layoffs to build a stronger performance culture and address areas where expectations have not been met.
How many Qualcomm employees will be affected by the layoffs?
The memo did not specify the number of jobs affected, and the exact scale of the cuts is currently unknown.
When will Qualcomm's job cut notifications begin?
Job cut notifications are set to begin in November, following the completion of annual employee reviews.
What business areas is Qualcomm focusing on for future growth?
Qualcomm plans to expand into AI data-center markets, aiming for most chip sales to come from non-smartphone businesses by fiscal 2027.
How has Qualcomm's stock performed compared to the market?
Qualcomm shares have risen just 1.5% in 2026, lagging behind the S&P 500 and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Deutsche Post plans hikes to German letter postage rates to offset rising costs

Deutsche Post plans hikes to German letter postage rates to offset rising costs

Image for FTSE 100 slips as banks weigh; defensive stocks limit decline

FTSE 100 slips as banks weigh; defensive stocks limit decline

Image for Sterling rises as strong labour market data reinforces rate hike bets 

Sterling rises as strong labour market data reinforces rate hike bets 

Image for Meta's AI spending, Muse assistant adoption in focus for quarterly results

Meta's AI spending, Muse assistant adoption in focus for quarterly results

Image for Britain seeks to break Apple's grip on contactless payments

Britain seeks to break Apple's grip on contactless payments

Image for German regulator fines Nomura over Commerzbank disclosure breaches

German regulator fines Nomura over Commerzbank disclosure breaches

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Enel denies report that it seeks to reduce stake in Spain's Endesa
Enel denies report that it seeks to reduce stake in Spain's Endesa
Image for Factbox-Airlines cancel flights to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh airport attacks
Factbox-Airlines cancel flights to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh airport attacks
Image for Amazon to invest over €16 billion in Germany next year
Amazon to invest over €16 billion in Germany next year
Image for Google Cloud services face outage in London, Revolut services down too
Google Cloud services face outage in London, Revolut services down too
Image for Exclusive-ByteDance, Alibaba, Tencent place over $35 billion worth of Nvidia chip orders
Exclusive-ByteDance, Alibaba, Tencent place over $35 billion worth of Nvidia chip orders
Image for German ZEW investor morale falls more than expected as energy prices weigh
German ZEW investor morale falls more than expected as energy prices weigh
Image for Germany's Merz touts defence, AI and chip investment drive in pitch to investors
Germany's Merz touts defence, AI and chip investment drive in pitch to investors
Image for Italy's Eni to increase gas processing capacity in Egypt's Western Desert
Italy's Eni to increase gas processing capacity in Egypt's Western Desert
Image for Ryanair CEO tells Europe to ready for biggest airfare hike in history
Ryanair CEO tells Europe to ready for biggest airfare hike in history
Image for Italian banks, insurers and state lender CDP will help fund 2027 budget, deputy PM says
Italian banks, insurers and state lender CDP will help fund 2027 budget, deputy PM says
Image for Italy's top court set to rule on future of troubled Taranto steelworks
Italy's top court set to rule on future of troubled Taranto steelworks
Image for Wickes' third-quarter sales climb as low-price strategy draws shoppers
Wickes' third-quarter sales climb as low-price strategy draws shoppers
View All Finance Posts