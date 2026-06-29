GBAF Logo
French parliament passes fast-fashion law to curb Shein and Temu - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

French parliament passes fast-fashion law to curb Shein and Temu

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

France Curbs Fast-Fashion Retailers with New Law Targeting Shein, Temu

France Passes Bill to Regulate Ultra-Fast-Fashion Retailers

Legislative Background and Process

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - France's Senate passed a revised version of a bill on Monday aimed at curbing online fast-fashion retailers such as Shein, Temu, which is owned by PDD Holdings, and AliExpress, after more than two years of debate and discussion between the upper and lower houses of parliament as lawmakers sought to create a text that complies with European Union law.

Key Provisions of the New Law

Financial Penalties for Ultra-Fast-Fashion Companies

• Under the law, ultra-fast-fashion companies face fines between €0.25 and €6 per product this year, rising as high as €10 per product in 2030.

Advertising and Promotion Restrictions

• The law also bans advertising by ultra-fast-fashion companies, and bans online influencers from promoting them.

Societal Impact and Government Perspective

• "What is at stake today is not just clothes, but the societal model we want to defend," said Serge Papin, minister for small enterprises, in a speech ahead of the vote. "The industry targeted by this bill is one that floods our markets with disposable fashion, with clothes worn only a few weeks before being thrown away".

Implementation and Next Steps

• The law must still be promulgated by the president in order to be enforced.

Industry and Regulatory Reactions

Response from Targeted Companies

• Shein said some measures of the bill "appear to retain inconsistencies with the applicable European framework governing digital services and e-commerce".

European Commission and Other Stakeholders

• The European Commission did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Scope and Exclusions of the Bill

Focus on Online-Only Platforms

• France's first version of the anti-fast-fashion bill was passed in March 2024 by the lower house while the next version, passed in June 2025 by the Senate, was more targeted with measures aimed at ultra-fast-fashion retailers targeting online-only platforms and excluding European fast-fashion players such as Zara and H&M.

Other Companies' Responses

• Spokespeople for Temu and for AliExpress did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Helen Reid; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Ultra‑fast fashion platforms face fines starting at €0.25–€6 per item this year, rising to €10 by 2030, with later versions allowing up to €20 capped at 50% of retail price (publicsenat.fr)
  • Advertising and influencer promotions of ultra‑fast fashion will be banned, although European and French fast‑fashion brands are exempt (moreaboutadvertising.com)
  • Shein has already been hit with multiple fines (e.g., €22 million in June 2026) for non‑compliance, and proceeds from the new law’s penalties are intended to support sustainable fashion and recycling infrastructure (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does France's new fast-fashion law entail?
The law imposes fines on ultra-fast-fashion retailers, bans their advertising, and prohibits influencers from promoting them.
Which companies are affected by the French fast-fashion law?
The law targets online retailers such as Shein, Temu, and AliExpress but excludes European brands like Zara and H&M.
What penalties do fast-fashion companies face under the new law?
Fines range from €0.25 to €6 per product, rising to €10 by 2030.
When will the French fast-fashion law come into effect?
The law must be promulgated by the president before it can be enforced.
Does the law comply with European Union regulations?
Lawmakers revised the bill to comply with EU law, but companies like Shein argue there are still inconsistencies.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Air New Zealand names Kris Cudmore as CFO; delays Boeing 787 deliveries

Air New Zealand names Kris Cudmore as CFO; delays Boeing 787 deliveries

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy mocks Russian military drive, says Moscow rejects all peace proposals

Ukraine's Zelenskiy mocks Russian military drive, says Moscow rejects all peace proposals

Image for Factbox-What's in Britain's Defence Investment Plan?

Factbox-What's in Britain's Defence Investment Plan?

Image for UK's long-awaited defence plan allocates £5 billion to drones

UK's long-awaited defence plan allocates £5 billion to drones

Image for UK asylum seekers face £10,000 charge before they can apply to settle

UK asylum seekers face £10,000 charge before they can apply to settle

Image for Trading Day: Wall Street gains, Dow hits record closing high as fragile U.S.-Iran truce holds

Trading Day: Wall Street gains, Dow hits record closing high as fragile U.S.-Iran truce holds

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russia may allow lower quality fuel production, imports as supply crisis bites, report says
Russia may allow lower quality fuel production, imports as supply crisis bites, report says
Image for UK business morale falls as concerns about cost pressures and economy persist, Lloyds says
UK business morale falls as concerns about cost pressures and economy persist, Lloyds says
Image for European banks urge regulators not to intervene in equity markets
European banks urge regulators not to intervene in equity markets
Image for UK dilutes stablecoin capital requirement in final crypto rulebook
UK dilutes stablecoin capital requirement in final crypto rulebook
Image for Strawberries and ice cream push UK food price inflation to lowest since March 2025, BRC data shows
Strawberries and ice cream push UK food price inflation to lowest since March 2025, BRC data shows
Image for Europe's economic resilience gives ECB greater room to move rates, Lagarde says
Europe's economic resilience gives ECB greater room to move rates, Lagarde says
Image for Maersk upgrades 2026 earnings guidance on strong demand
Maersk upgrades 2026 earnings guidance on strong demand
Image for EU's trade chief wants results on trade talks with China by October
EU's trade chief wants results on trade talks with China by October
Image for Honda explores euro bond sales of over $2.5 billion to pay parts makers, Nikkei reports
Honda explores euro bond sales of over $2.5 billion to pay parts makers, Nikkei reports
Image for Jeep plans six-model range in Europe by 2030, including China-built large SUV
Jeep plans six-model range in Europe by 2030, including China-built large SUV
Image for Resident doctors in England vote for UK government's pay offer, ending strikes
Resident doctors in England vote for UK government's pay offer, ending strikes
Image for Stellantis extends summer stoppage at Fiat 500 Turin factory
Stellantis extends summer stoppage at Fiat 500 Turin factory
View All Finance Posts